Martha is a 6 year old, 42 pound pit mix of some sort. She is a happy, outgoing girl. She is so happy, she has developed a case of happy tail, but we will fix that soon. She has been in our play groups and doesn’t like the rough and tumble play style of some dogs. She would probably be fine with a calmer laid back dog. For more information on Martha, call the shelter at 217 544 7387 or fill out an application at apl-shelter.org.

PETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO