ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Horoscopes Dec. 2, 2021: Britney Spears, stop worrying about what others do and think

By Eugenia Last
Red Bluff Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Aaron Rodgers, 38; Britney Spears, 40; Monica Seles, 48; Lucy Liu, 53. Happy Birthday: Streamlining your life will make it easier for you to get where you want to go. Concentrate on your budget and what’s important to you to ensure you can maintain the lifestyle...

www.redbluffdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
orlandoweekly.com

Free Will Astrology: Your horoscope for the week of Dec. 1-7

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It's a favorable time to get excited about your long-range future — and to entertain possibilities that have previously been on the edges of your awareness. I'd love to see you open your heart to the sweet dark feelings you've been sensing, and open your mind to the disruptive but nourishing ideas you need, and open your gut to the rumbling hunches that are available. Be brave, Aries! Strike up conversations with the unexpected, the unknown and the undiscovered.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your December Horoscope Is Here, & These Dates Are Setting You Free

December kicks off with clarity, as dreamy Neptune ends its retrograde journey on December 1. During the planet’s backward dance, which began on June 25 in Pisces, our creative senses were awakened; when Neptune goes direct again, we’ll be able to make use of all that we learned. Soon after, on December 4, a total solar eclipse in Sagittarius will give us the drive to plan a seasonal adventure. The middle of the month brings some significant planetary movements: On December 13, action planet Mars enters fiery Sagittarius and chatty Mercury moves into practical Capricorn. The Gemini full moon on December 18 adds emotional confusion to the mix, and asks us to trust our intuition. Venus retrograde commences on December 19 and lasts until January 29, 2022, and the Planet of Love and Pleasure will stay in Capricorn the whole time. This backwards shift occurs the same day that the centaur Chiron ends its five-and-a-half month moonwalk in Aries, and as a result, the forty days and nights of Venus retrograde will center around healing relationships with money and others. The sun glides into Capricorn on December 21, the same day as the winter solstice, ushering in a definite energy shift. Also significant: Saturn in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus set off their final astrological square of 2021 on December 24. This is the last in a series of three squares that have been the defining astrological events of 2021, and this one offers us one last push to break clear from the past, allowing us to access a level of freedom that’s greater than what we’ve known before. Finally, lucky Jupiter re-enters Pisces on December 28, bringing mysticism, compassion, and altruism to the forefront of our minds, spirits, and hearts.
LIFESTYLE
Hello Magazine

Your horoscope for the week ahead

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below... Vital pieces of information are surfacing which give you further insight into what's possible between now and the end of the year. This is a go-getting period of the year and next Saturday's total solar eclipse is the icing on your cake when it comes to thinking bigger and better.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Liu
Person
Monica Seles
Person
Britney Spears
Sun-Journal

Aries: Take a moment to rethink your steps and figure out the best way to move forward

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Katie Cassidy, 35; Jerry Ferrara, 42; Christina Applegate, 50; Bruno Tonioli, 66. Happy Birthday: Take the initiative, and good things will happen. Wheel and deal until you feel you have the safety net you require to ease stress and give you the wiggle room to enjoy life. It’s up to you to follow through so you don’t have regrets when you look back at missed opportunities. Take the plunge, and focus on what makes you happy. Your numbers are 3, 8, 17, 27, 36, 38, 41.
CELEBRITIES
Florida Weekly

HOROSCOPES

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21) Money could be a little tight this month. This means the usually bargain-oblivious Sagittarian should look for ways to save on endof the-year holidays. CAPRICORN (December 22 to January 19) Examine the facts, and you might find that it’s a wiser move to shift...
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

December 2021 horoscopes for every star sign

Want to know what's in store for your star sign for December 2021? It's all in the cards... (The Hierophant, King of Wands, Six of Cups) Faith, adventure, and nostalgia. These are the three magic ingredients of your month ahead, Aries, and this feels very apt for December. The Hierophant asks you to draw closer to structures and organisations you believe in and want to uphold - be that religion, family, community or social causes.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horoscope#Aries#Leo
TODAY.com

December horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month

The last month of 2022 is action packed and full of change. A total solar eclipse in Sagittarius on Dec. 4 will bring those unexpected changes and when Mercury enters Capricorn on Dec. 13, communication will be particularly concise. The same day, Mars moves into Sagittarius, bringing an adventurous spirit to our lives.
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Monday, 12/06/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): The Mars/Pluto sextile is motivational. It's perfect for training for a marathon, starting a new diet, or beginning a creative project you always dreamed of doing. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Playing it safe never got anyone anywhere. It's time to pull out...
LIFESTYLE
Shape Magazine

Your December 2021 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

Welcome to 2021's grand finale. Rounding out the year with a season filled with twinkly lights, cozy moments with loved ones, and sweet treats galore, December is replete with opportunities to revel in the moment and look forward to the future. The month's jovial-meets-industrious tone comes to you courtesy of the two signs that the sun occupies throughout the month: knowledge-seeking, free-spirited Sagittarius and hardworking, goal-oriented Capricorn.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
higherperspectives.com

This Week's Horoscope Shifts Focus Into The Unknown, Here's How Each Zodiac Should Be Cautious

Brought to you by our friend Kelli Fox at Astrology.TV. It's a very busy astrological week, which will see a heavy focus on the known versus the unknown, or the truth versus fantasy. We start on Monday with a Sun-Jupiter square which cautions against exaggeration or bluffing, ahead of a very volatile Mars-Uranus opposition on Wednesday – this aspect focuses on challenges to the status quo and underlines a rebellious vibe.
LIFESTYLE
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Dec. 1, 2021: Bette Midler, be direct and you’ll prosper

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Vance Joy, 34; Sarah Silverman, 51; Nestor Carbonell, 54; Bette Midler, 76. Happy Birthday: Align yourself with people who are eager to please and energetic enough to get things done. Those you associate with will help trigger your success by supporting your efforts. Rely on inside information to help you make the best decisions. Don’t hold back when action is required. Set the pace, and follow through with your plans. Be direct and you’ll prosper. Your numbers are 4, 11, 19, 28, 31, 35, 49.
CELEBRITIES
MetroTimes

Free Will Astrology (Dec. 1-7)

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It’s a favorable time to get excited about your long-range future — and to entertain possibilities that have previously been on the edges of your awareness. I’d love to see you open your heart to the sweet dark feelings you’ve been sensing, and open your mind to the disruptive but nourishing ideas you need, and open your gut to the rumbling hunches that are available. Be brave, Aries! Strike up conversations with the unexpected, the unknown, and the undiscovered.
LIFESTYLE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Britney Spears has no immediate plans to do an interview with Oprah Winfrey

Britney Spears sitting down with Oprah Winfrey for a televised conversation would undoubtedly generate huge interest. But a source close to Spears tells CNN that the singer has no immediate plans to do an interview with Winfrey, despite recently stating on social media that she would like to. "Britney has...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Here's Why Britney Spears' Fans Think She's Already Married to Sam Asghari

Is that the sound of wedding bells? Just two months after announcing their engagement, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are spurring speculation that they've secretly tied the knot. As the couple head off on vacation to celebrate Britney's upcoming 40th birthday, the "Toxic" singer's fans are up in a frenzy after Sam referred to his love as his "wife." In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, Dec. 1, Sam wrote alongside photos of himself with Britney, "I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I'm inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world." "Everyday is your birthday my queen," he added. "Happy 1st...
CELEBRITIES
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Dec. 6, 2021: Judd Apatow, don’t be shy

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Millie Davis, 15; Lindsay Price, 45; Judd Apatow, 54; JoBeth Williams, 73. Happy Birthday: Look over your options, and consider who you want to spend time with before making long-term plans. Being honest with yourself and others will make it easier for you to develop good relationships and satisfy your needs. A change will help you turn a negative into a positive. Don’t be shy; say what’s on your mind. Your numbers are 9, 15, 21, 26, 33, 35, 46.
CELEBRITIES
creators.com

Sagittarius Opening Statements

ARIES (March 21-April 19). In grade school, figuring out who likes you could involve a note with boxes to check. What unfolds today is not so different and will likely depend on intermediaries. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Will intentions ripen if you give them time? No. In fact, everything gets...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy