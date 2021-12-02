ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

How to Maximize Your ‘Health Span’

By Liz Weston
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re living longer on average, but the number of years we’re healthy hasn’t kept up. This lagging “health span” translates into more time living with serious illness and disabilities at the end of our lives. This can have significant repercussions for our retirements. Some of us will have our...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
newscenter1.tv

How to Care for Your Mental Health Over the Holidays

Rapid City, S.D. – The holiday season is hard for many people, especially here in South Dakota, where the temperatures drop and sunlight becomes limited. A special focus on your mental health can be incredibly helpful at this time of year. According to Jacquelyn Galles, Licensed Professional Counselor and Integrative...
RAPID CITY, SD
Times Leader

To Your Health: How health care systems can grow responsibly

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Health systems play a big role in the growth of health care in the U.S. When health systems thrive, they can offer capital and resources to bring more services, technologies,providers and models of care to communities that may be limited or underserved in the care they receive.
HEALTH SERVICES
birminghamtimes.com

Mental Health: How Your Brain Really Can Cure Your Body

Your phone pings. It’s a message from a friend you met for drinks last night, who just tested positive for Covid-19. Your throat starts feeling scratchy. A short cough sputters out. Is your body temperature rising? You run to take a PCR Covid-19 test. When the results come back negative, you realize it was all in your head — a psychosomatic response.
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellmind.com

How Nature Therapy Helps Your Mental Health

It’s time to bring nature into our everyday life. While we know intuitively that seeing the birds and squirrels in the local park seems to have a calming effect on us and makes us feel good, empirical evidence is mounting about the benefits of nature therapy. This article explains what...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Home Care#Depression#Vitality#Gbd
Best Life

If You Have This Spice at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says

There are few ingredients that can turn a mediocre meal into a great one like the right combination of spices. Whether you like your meal to pack a punch in terms of heat or love adding some seasonal flavors into your favorite baked goods, having an array of spices at your fingertips is the best way to make every meal a masterpiece.
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
IRS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Legislators Want to Bless Americans $200 and $400 Before Holiday

If the Illinois House of Representatives passes this legislation, single taxpayers could receive a $200 check. Precisely, single filers earning less than $75,000 could be given a $200 payment as Republican lawmakers are pushing it. Also, couples who earn under $150,000 are qualified for $400. The proposal is purported to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
theeastcountygazette.com

Who Gets Your Social Security When You Die?

When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be...
PERSONAL FINANCE
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals what alarms him about the omicron variant

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently spoke on Fox Business Network’s program “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” about the omicron coronavirus variant, revealing what worries him most about the variant. Fauci spoke about the omicron variant as cases continue to rise across the country. The first case was diagnosed in California and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ajmc.com

Potential Link Found Between Vitamin D Therapy, Higher Hypercalcemia Risk in CKD

Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and elevated levels of parathyroid hormone who are treated with active vitamin D therapy experienced significantly higher risks of hypercalcemia, investigators concluded in a meta-analysis. Active vitamin D therapy was found to significantly increase the risk of hypercalcemia among patients with nondialysis chronic kidney...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy