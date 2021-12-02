EU fines 4 banks $390M in foreign exchange trading cartel

Debt-laden Chinese property developer Evergrande has for the first time missed a deadline to repay some of its overseas creditors, a report said Tuesday, raising the prospect of it defaulting as it prepares for a government-backed mega-restructure.
As a 30-day grace period on $82.5 million in overdue coupon payments ended Tuesday, Bloomberg News reported some bondholders had yet to receive payment, citing sources.
The coupons were initially due on November 6 with a one-month grace period with Evergrande's initial default exacerbating already swirling concerns over its future and the wider Chinese property market.
The Chinese government sparked a crisis within the property sector when it launched a drive last year to curb excessive debt among Evergrande and other real estate firms.
