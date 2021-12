If you are looking for how to write a breakup letter to someone you love, the chances are that your relationship is on the verge of ending. No one ever thinks about ending their relationship at the onset. We all believe we can make a relationship worth it, but we can do little when it seems like a breakup is inevitable. A breakup can be exhaustive and daunting for the couple, but it happens anyway due to different reasons.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 11 DAYS AGO