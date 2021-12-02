Copycat Cinnabon Frosting Recipe and Video

The holiday season can be super stressful, especially when it comes to deciding what to have for your Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving meal. This year, you might want to consider turning to your neighborhood Taco Bell for some tasty Thanksgiving dishes that add a little bit of spice to traditional holiday recipes. If you’re a regular at Taco Bell, then you are no stranger to the Friendsgiving holiday recipes they’ve been releasing every year since 2013. And for all the T-Bell stans who are in Taco Bell Rewards’ FIRE! tier, you probably already received an email giving you more info on how to enter to win a free — yes, free — Friendsgiving Party Pack, which includes four different pre-made dishes that come in custom Taco Bell bakeware. (The four dishes this year include Cinnabon Delights Candied Yams, Rolls with HOT! Sauce Packet Butter, Green Bean Casserole Supreme, and Build Your Own Dessert Nachos.)

