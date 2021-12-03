Milton High athletics schedule for Dec. 2-8, 2021

Thomas the Third was the Little Big Man for the Vikings football team, enduring a physical and demanding schedule and season. Center/tackle Lucas Ruppert, whose football weight is 315 pounds, said of junior defensive back and running back Messick, “He’s like 130 pounds and the hardest hitter on the team. He gave it and took his share. There were times when I thought, he’s just not getting up, but he’d pop right up and never leave the game. He is a true tough guy.” “He is a student of the game on the field, never a problem, and does a great job in the classroom,” said coach J.D. Maull. “He’s the kind of high-character, athletic kid who is helping us build a successful program.”

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO