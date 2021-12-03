ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Milton High athletics schedule for Dec. 2-8, 2021

By Milton Courier staff
 1 day ago

As the winter prep sports season kicks into high gear, the Tom Lieder boys swim invitational highlights upcoming Milton High School sports activities. The Red Hawks will welcome several of the top area teams to the Lieder Family Pool...

