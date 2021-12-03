ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

My Cause My Cleats 2021 | Lerentee McCray Unboxing

Jaguars.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery cleat tells a story, and Lerentee McCray's story is an impactful one....

www.jaguars.com

The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Panthers QB Cam Newton reacts to being benched in blowout defeat to Dolphins

After a standout start in his return to the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Cam Newton had his fair share of struggles in his team’s Week 12 road loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Panthers offense once again faced stout difficulties in stringing together multiple touchdown drives over a game. Newton led the offense to a mere one touchdown drive, while the Panthers averaged a lowly 3.7 yards per play against the Dolphins. This led to Panthers head coach Matt Rhule opting to bench Newton over the second half in favor of backup quarter P.J. Walker.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing a familiar face back into the building. According to a report, the Buccaneers have signed veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman. He will reportedly start out on Tampa Bay’s practice squad. Perriman spent the 2019 season in Tampa Bay. He caught 36 passes for 645...
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks make a bizarre, nonsensical roster move

The Seattle Seahawks have made a bizarre, nonsensical roster move, signing running back Adrian Peterson to their practice squad. If the Seattle Seahawks are going to go down, they are certainly not going to go down quietly. Entering Week 13 NFL action, the Seahawks are 3-8 and tied for the...
NFL
#Cleat#Poverty#American Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Major Broncos News

NFL franchises are only sold once in a blue moon, but a Thursday report indicates that the Denver Broncos are in the process of setting up a sale for this upcoming offseason. According to Sportico, the Broncos have met with at least four different“sell-side bankers” about handling a potential sale of the franchise. Although not official yet, it’s the clearest indication thus far that the organization could hit the open market after the conclusion of the 2021 season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

DK Metcalf’s punishment for Seahawks ejection vs. Packers revealed

It was an ugly game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers. Neither team looked great, but Seattle completely fell apart in the closing minutes of the contest. DK Metcalf became so frustrated, he was ejected from the game for attempting to fight two Packers players, then tried sneaking back onto the field.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Offensive Coordinator Has Telling Comment About D.K. Metcalf

As the Seattle Seahawks’ surprising skid continues, many are wondering why star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf can’t seem to get the ball thrown in his direction. And even the team’s coaches are starting to recognize it. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron admitted that the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 teams that should already be preparing a trade pursuit of Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks could be coming to a crossroads for the franchise in the very near future. After a 3-8 start to the season, their hopes of coming back and getting into the playoffs are practically gone. Now, they will have to focus on potential changes that they need to make to either retool or rebuild their roster.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Denver Post

Broncos unveil 2021 NFL “My Cause My Cleats” shoe art, charitable causes

Many of the Broncos will be wearing special footwear against the Chiefs on Sunday. As part of the NFL’s annual “My Cause My Cleats” campaign, the team on Monday unveiled the custom shoes 65 of its players will wear on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The cleats, each adorned with unique artwork, are to help raise awareness for nonprofits and charitable causes that the players have selected to support.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos will participate in 'My Cause My Cleats' initiative this week

More than 60 Denver Broncos players, four executives and coach Vic Fangio will participate in the NFL’s ‘My Cause My Cleats’ initiative this week. Players will wear costume cleats during Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs featuring designs that raise awareness for various causes and non-profit organizations. Fans will then have the opportunity to bid on those cleats to raise money for the players’ selected organizations.
NFL
Jaguars.com

O-Zone: Really useful hobby

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. I don't think they are using Shenault correctly. He's great at yards after contact but not on bubble screens where he catches the ball standing still. He's not quick enough to make an initial move to avoid being tackled. Seems he would be much better and harder to tackle if he's moving at 15 mph when he catches the ball instead of three mph when's he's contacted on bubble screens. Wouldn't he be better on a quick slant?
NFL
denverbroncos.com

Broncos players & personnel to participate in 2021 My Cause My Cleats initiative to raise awareness for causes and nonprofit organizations

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Nearly 65 Denver Broncos players will participate in this year's My Cause My Cleats initiative to raise awareness for various causes and nonprofit organizations. In addition, Broncos executives and coaches will take part in the league-wide campaign for the first time since its inception. President & CEO...
NFL
Jaguars.com

O-Zone: Break the cycle

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Hey, John. I had really high hopes before the season and now we are again at a point where I am not sure whether to root for two or three wins or if we should hope to have the No. 1 pick again to build on. I know the Jags will not tank. But as a fan we unfortunately are still in a similar position like last year.
NFL
Jaguars.com

Game that was: Lawrence liking "tempo"

JACKSONVILLE – The Jaguars' offense looked lost at times early Sunday. That has been the case a lot this season, particularly in recent weeks – but the offense and quarterback Trevor Lawrence found some success late Sunday by playing up-tempo with some run-pass-option elements. "As we move forward, that's going...
NFL
Jaguars.com

Roster Moves: Jaguars activate Linder and O'Shaughnessy from injured reserve

The Jacksonville Jaguars have activated OL Brandon Linder and TE James O'Shaughnessy from IR/designated for return and elevated WR John Brown via standard practice squad elevation, the club announced today. Additionally, the team has waived RB Devine Ozigbo. Check out top photos of each member of the 2021 Jaguars 53-man...
NFL

