My Cause My Cleats 2021 | Lerentee McCray Unboxing

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. I don't think they are using Shenault correctly. He's great at yards after contact but not on bubble screens where he catches the ball standing still. He's not quick enough to make an initial move to avoid being tackled. Seems he would be much better and harder to tackle if he's moving at 15 mph when he catches the ball instead of three mph when's he's contacted on bubble screens. Wouldn't he be better on a quick slant?

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO