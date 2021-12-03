My Cause My Cleats 2021 | Lerentee McCray Unboxing

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
After a standout start in his return to the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Cam Newton had his fair share of struggles in his team’s Week 12 road loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Panthers offense once again faced stout difficulties in stringing together multiple touchdown drives over a game. Newton led the offense to a mere one touchdown drive, while the Panthers averaged a lowly 3.7 yards per play against the Dolphins. This led to Panthers head coach Matt Rhule opting to bench Newton over the second half in favor of backup quarter P.J. Walker.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing a familiar face back into the building. According to a report, the Buccaneers have signed veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman. He will reportedly start out on Tampa Bay’s practice squad. Perriman spent the 2019 season in Tampa Bay. He caught 36 passes for 645...
The Seattle Seahawks have made a bizarre, nonsensical roster move, signing running back Adrian Peterson to their practice squad. If the Seattle Seahawks are going to go down, they are certainly not going to go down quietly. Entering Week 13 NFL action, the Seahawks are 3-8 and tied for the...
NFL franchises are only sold once in a blue moon, but a Thursday report indicates that the Denver Broncos are in the process of setting up a sale for this upcoming offseason. According to Sportico, the Broncos have met with at least four different“sell-side bankers” about handling a potential sale of the franchise. Although not official yet, it’s the clearest indication thus far that the organization could hit the open market after the conclusion of the 2021 season.
It was an ugly game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers. Neither team looked great, but Seattle completely fell apart in the closing minutes of the contest. DK Metcalf became so frustrated, he was ejected from the game for attempting to fight two Packers players, then tried sneaking back onto the field.
As the Seattle Seahawks’ surprising skid continues, many are wondering why star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf can’t seem to get the ball thrown in his direction. And even the team’s coaches are starting to recognize it. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron admitted that the...
Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks could be coming to a crossroads for the franchise in the very near future. After a 3-8 start to the season, their hopes of coming back and getting into the playoffs are practically gone. Now, they will have to focus on potential changes that they need to make to either retool or rebuild their roster.
Many of the Broncos will be wearing special footwear against the Chiefs on Sunday. As part of the NFL’s annual “My Cause My Cleats” campaign, the team on Monday unveiled the custom shoes 65 of its players will wear on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The cleats, each adorned with unique artwork, are to help raise awareness for nonprofits and charitable causes that the players have selected to support.
More than 60 Denver Broncos players, four executives and coach Vic Fangio will participate in the NFL’s ‘My Cause My Cleats’ initiative this week. Players will wear costume cleats during Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs featuring designs that raise awareness for various causes and non-profit organizations. Fans will then have the opportunity to bid on those cleats to raise money for the players’ selected organizations.
TE Travis Kelce - Eighty-Seven & Running. “This is my own personal foundation, and we work hard to empower disadvantaged youth to achieve success by providing resources and support to their communities and cultivating their talent in the areas of education, business, athletics, STEM, and the arts.”. RT Andrew Wylie...
JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. I don't think they are using Shenault correctly. He's great at yards after contact but not on bubble screens where he catches the ball standing still. He's not quick enough to make an initial move to avoid being tackled. Seems he would be much better and harder to tackle if he's moving at 15 mph when he catches the ball instead of three mph when's he's contacted on bubble screens. Wouldn't he be better on a quick slant?
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- When the New England Patriots take the field Monday to face the Buffalo Bills, they will do so wearing custom cleats to benefit a good cause, designed in western Mass. “Always wanted to be in the NFL, never knew that my work would be running around the...
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Nearly 65 Denver Broncos players will participate in this year's My Cause My Cleats initiative to raise awareness for various causes and nonprofit organizations. In addition, Broncos executives and coaches will take part in the league-wide campaign for the first time since its inception. President & CEO...
JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Hey, John. I had really high hopes before the season and now we are again at a point where I am not sure whether to root for two or three wins or if we should hope to have the No. 1 pick again to build on. I know the Jags will not tank. But as a fan we unfortunately are still in a similar position like last year.
JACKSONVILLE – The Jaguars' offense looked lost at times early Sunday. That has been the case a lot this season, particularly in recent weeks – but the offense and quarterback Trevor Lawrence found some success late Sunday by playing up-tempo with some run-pass-option elements. "As we move forward, that's going...
The Jacksonville Jaguars have activated OL Brandon Linder and TE James O'Shaughnessy from IR/designated for return and elevated WR John Brown via standard practice squad elevation, the club announced today. Additionally, the team has waived RB Devine Ozigbo. Check out top photos of each member of the 2021 Jaguars 53-man...
