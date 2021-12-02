ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

WATCH: Biden unveils winter plan to combat Covid, Omicron variant

By ABC News, Associated Press, CNN
KVIA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, DC — President Joe Biden is kicking off a more urgent campaign for Americans to get Covid-19 booster shots. Biden on Thursday unveiled a winter plan to combat the coronavirus and its Omicron variant with enhanced availability of shots and vaccines but without major new restrictions. Biden will...

kvia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Biden announces ‘free’ at-home Covid tests – but there’s a catch

Americans with private medical insurance will be able to have the costs of at-home Covid-19 testing kits reimbursed by their insurers as part of a series of actions from Joe Biden’s administration to bolster the US against the coronavirus pandemic as the public health crisis enters a third year.The new policy will not cover upfront costs for such rapid at-home kits, which can range from $10 to $25. Instead, the roughly 150 million Americans with private insurance plans must file claims with their insurance providers to be reimbursed for the cost of at-home testing. Private insurers already cover in-office...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
KXL

Joe Biden Has Changed America From First Place To Limping In Last

Five years ago, Donald Trump warned that Americans would win so much, we’d get tired of winning. And win, we did. Self-sufficient for energy. Foreign jobs coming home. The lowest unemployment in American history for every demographic including black and Hispanic workers. Tough measures on China and Iran and Russia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Candidate Joe Biden thinks President Joe Biden is a racist xenophobe

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation on Friday that instituted a travel ban beginning Monday. Just call it Biden's African travel ban. The ban will restrict noncitizens from entering the United States from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini (Swaziland), Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe, according to the proclamation . When...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Washington Dc#Covid 19#Americans
Washington Examiner

Biden brings more pain to the pump

President Joe Biden is in a bit of a pickle. On the one hand, voters have a well-established history of punishing presidents and their respective political parties when the price of gas goes up. On the other hand, Biden and his climate-alarmist allies actually do want the price of gas to go up.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
AARP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
milwaukeesun.com

Biden reveals plan to vaccinate the world

President Joe Biden has vowed to not force the nation into yet another lockdown as the new Covid-19 strain spreads. Apart from encouraging vaccination at home, Biden said the US ?must vaccinate the world.?. Biden outlined his coronavirus policy for the upcoming months in an op-ed published at USA Today...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Coughing Biden says he has a cold

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - A hoarse-sounding U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he has a cold, possibly contracted from a grandson. After a speech about the U.S. economy in which he sounded congested and coughed several times, reporters asked Biden if he was okay. "I'm OK," Biden said....
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

Joe Biden’s Year Was Ruined. Whose Fault Is That?

Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. Imagine it’s November 2020, and I offer you the following vision of Joe Biden’s first year in office:. Stocks will soar. Consumer-spending growth will set land-speed records, and the president will oversee the best labor market of this young century. Coming off a flash-freeze recession, the U.S. unemployment rate will dip under 5 percent, lower than it was in every month of 2016. Blessedly, pay is rising fastest for low-wage workers. The number of job openings will set an all-time record, making this year possibly the best for finding a new gig since the end of the Second World War.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy