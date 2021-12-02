ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laverne & Shirley Star, Eddie Mekka Dies at 69

By Dennis B Price
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran TV and stage actor, Eddie Mekka best known for his role as Carmine Ragusa aka “The Big Ragu” on the ABC sitcom, Laverne & Shirley has died at the age of 69. According to fellow Berklee College of Music alum, Pat Benti in a tribute on Facebook, the actor passed...

