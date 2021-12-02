Deal reached to reduce Yellowstone’s bison herd by 600-900

One of the big themes so far in the fourth season of “Yellowstone” is the ranch’s commitment to owning the finest horses money can buy. Speaking with his family and associate, John Dutton says they are “land rich” but need to increase capital. The solution is to invest in horses and the move seems to be paying off. Horse expert Travis, played by “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan, assists the Duttons with finding high-quality horses. With ranch hand Jimmy along for the ride, Travis takes the horses on the road to compete in shows. Competitions include spinning around in circles and the time it takes coming to a complete stop. The horses do exceedingly well and the Duttons cash in on their success, leading to a big payday. It is never said just how much money they won but the look on Jimmy’s face when he’s see the check amount suggests it quite a bit.

