Deal reached to reduce Yellowstone’s bison herd by 600-900

One of the big themes so far in the fourth season of “Yellowstone” is the ranch’s commitment to owning the finest horses money can buy. Speaking with his family and associate, John Dutton says they are “land rich” but need to increase capital. The solution is to invest in horses and the move seems to be paying off. Horse expert Travis, played by “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan, assists the Duttons with finding high-quality horses. With ranch hand Jimmy along for the ride, Travis takes the horses on the road to compete in shows. Competitions include spinning around in circles and the time it takes coming to a complete stop. The horses do exceedingly well and the Duttons cash in on their success, leading to a big payday. It is never said just how much money they won but the look on Jimmy’s face when he’s see the check amount suggests it quite a bit.
Sometimes when you go on a ski or snowboarding trip you want to have the full experience, and an authentic ski town can make a huge difference. Unofficial Networks came out with a list of North America's 10 Most Authentic Ski Towns on one Montana town landed on the list at #7. When we saw their choice, we couldn't agree more. One of the most authentic ski towns is the jewel of Northwest Montana, Whitefish.
“It’s clear that more people than ever are on the same page as to the futility of the ‘donate button’ that funds wild horse non-profit activist groups...”. These ‘gold-plated’ non-profit activists have had decades of time and nearly $100-M in total donations… all of which has led-to and culminated with the largest roundups of wild horses in America in recent history. There is no logical or honest way to consider this sad result as any form of ‘success’… winning a few battles but losing the war, is a fail.
A prevalent disease in Yellowstone National Park bison is leading to the culling of up to 900 bison, leading to contentious debate. No matter the situation, the handling of bison in America will always be of grave concern. This isn’t without precedent. For eons, millions upon millions of prairie and forest bison roamed North America. It only took 100 years for them to all but disappear.
MISSOULA, Montana — Federal, tribal and state officials tentatively agreed Wednesday to cull between 600 and 900 bison from the Yellowstone population this winter, and there is room in the park’s brucellosis quarantine program for just under 100 of those animals. Culled bison will either get shot by hunters as...
On Yellowstone, the "train station" refers to a roadside cliff in Wyoming that the Dutton crew use to deposit dead bodies of their enemies. Does such a place exist in real life America?. The answer to that question is: sort of. There is a portion of the Yellowstone National Park...
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two wild mares died Sunday during the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s wild horse roundup in the Rock Springs area, wild horse advocates announced. The American Wild Horse Campaign said that two wild mustang mares died on Sunday after breaking their...
The antlers of a Union County bull elk have been officially scored at 406 6/8, which would make it the second-place record for a typical Rocky Mountain elk in Oregon. The bull's skull and antlers were found by a cone collecting crew on private timberland in the Catherine Creek Unit during the summer and turned in to ODFW.
Even with almost four decades of grizzly management under his belt, Tim Manley still managed to make his retirement year a busy time. The Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 1 bear management specialist wrapped up his final season with 33 grizzly captures. Only 2004 and 2011 had more. Since...
It doesn't get much more iconic Wyoming than this. A photographer shared stirring video of a Yellowstone Wolf Pack as they howled at the setting sun. Doug Moon was in Yellowstone National Park a couple weeks ago and heard a sound in the distance. It was the infamous Junction Butte Wolf Pack, the largest pack in Yellowstone National Park. He captured video and audio and said this about what happened:
When a tourist visits Yellowstone National Park, they go there with expectations. They expect to see boiling pots of stinky water and mud. They expect to see geysers erupting. And they expect to see a variety of wildlife. Wildlife In Yellowstone National Park. When I last visited Yellowstone in 2019,...
PARADISE VALLEY RANCH — Kneeling down with a twist of burning sage and smoking a bone tobacco pipe, Livingston hunter Mark Sherkenney gave ceremonial thanks to the cow elk he had just shot for providing him food for another year. It was the one moment of reflection in what had...
With ski seasons on the horizon in Montana, a change of ownership has been announced for a Montana skiing destination "youngster." You might think of it as the "tweener" ski area, hidden away between Montana Snowbowl in Missoula and Whitefish Mountain Resort. Opened in 1998, Blacktail Mountain's mission has been to offer a family-friendly mountain experience. Located on the Flathead National Forest above Flathead Lake's Lakeside, Montana, it boasts a top elevation of nearly 6,800 feet in a spectacular setting.
You don't really see the words "affordable" and "Montana" in the same sentence that often, so you may be surprised to learn that one of the most affordable ski towns in America is right here in Montana. Unofficial Networks recently released a list of the 10 most affordable ski towns...
Here's something you probably never thought about, until now. Who would win in a fight: a Yellowstone bison or an African rhinoceros? In my head, I would think the rhino wins with no problem. Rhinos are huge, armored, and seem a lot more solid than bison, but maybe a bison could stand a chance.
The most important thing to know about Yellowstone if you've never been is this:. It is VERY big. I see people ask all the time, "Is one day enough to see the entire park?" The answer is no. Yes, you can drive the Grand Loop Road and get a good feel for what the park has to offer, but to truly experience and enjoy Yellowstone, please give yourself time. 7 days for sure if you have the opportunity. 4 at the very least.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Grizzly bears are dying at a record pace in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, but wildlife officials say that’s a sign of a population that has reached its carrying capacity. The leader of the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team said this week that, despite the deaths, the grizzly population appears to be growing.
Like the proverbial mountain lion question in Maine, folks who live near the high country in western Colorado are asking: “Are the grizzlies back?”. As with the mountain lion in Maine, wildlife officials in Colorado insist that the grizzly bear was officially ruled to be extinct in that state as of 1953. However, a grizzly popped up in the fall of 1979. Ed Wiseman, an outfitter, was bow hunting elk when he had an encounter. He awakened the big bear from its nap. The bear slapped the hunter’s bow out of his grip and begin chewing on Wiseman’s leg. Amazingly enough, though badly mauled, the elk hunter managed to save himself by stabbing the bear repeatedly with one of his broadhead arrows. The bear died from its wounds, and you can view the apex predator’s skeleton and hide at the Denver Museum of Science.
Yellowstone National Park may be in for some geographical name changes at the urging of native Americans. The Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council sent the Park Service a resolution declaring, “America’s first national park should no longer have features named after the proponents and exponents of genocide, as is the case with Hayden Valley and Mount Doane.”
A Colorado mountain with a name recently declared derogatory could be renamed as an homage to Wyoming’s most recognizable peaks. Squaw Mountain, just over the Wyoming border, lies in the Little Snake River Valley. While the southern part of the mountain is owned by the Bureau of Land Management, the...
Comments / 0