Reading, PA

Watch: Reading kicks off holiday season with Christmas Tree lighting

By Berks Weekly
 1 day ago
The City of Reading held its annual blessing at the Menorah and lighting of the Christmas Tree for Thursday evening at the corner of 5th & Penn Streets. The Holiday...

Reading to host blessing at the Menorah, Christmas Tree lighting on Thursday

The City of Reading has scheduled its annual blessing at the Menorah and lighting of the Christmas Tree for Thursday, December 2, at 5th & Penn Street in downtown Reading. “As we continue recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, our hearts deserve moments of joy and human warmth,” said Mayor Morán in a prepared statement. “That’s precisely what we have planned for this years’ Holiday Lighting Celebrations. One of the things I love the most about our Reading community is our impressive ability to come together despite our beliefs, ethnicity, and political views. Thus, I extend an invitation to everyone to join us in an intimate and genuinely moving celebration of the Holiday season.”
Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.

