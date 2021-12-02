Industrial Edge Computing and 5G: Friends or Foes?

The goal of edge network computing is to bring computations away from data centers, moving closer to where requests are made, reducing latency as well as improving transfer rates and response times in the process. Despite these obvious benefits, building infrastructure to support edge native computing requires custom builds and becomes expensively quickly. Mycelial is the platform that seamlessly connects applications, irrespective of where they are located – offline, online, edge, and cloud. Developers can easily access and write data across distributed applications without having to worry about setting up convoluted infrastructure and without permissioning issues. As we move towards building omnichannel experiences across a growing number of devices and apps, both internal and external, Mycelial is able to ensure everything is in sync with just a few clicks. The company just recently launched in private beta with plans for a generally available release soon.

