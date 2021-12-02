ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industrial Edge Computing and 5G: Friends or Foes?

By Carsten Baumann
blog.se.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdge computing is fast becoming essential to industrial environments, bringing compute, storage, and analytics closer to where content is created or consumed. The edge enables real-time processing and decision-making by eliminating cloud latency. That being the case, do industrial environments need 5G? The answer is a resounding yes. Putting...

siliconangle.com

As the pandemic drives computing innovation to the edge, VMware, Dell weigh in

The pandemic brought a vast number of realities to the forefront. Distributed computing (in remote work scenarios, for example) is no longer a nice-to-have option, but an imperative decision. Several enabling technologies, such as hybrid cloud and 5G connectivity, are finally tying in together and enabling the new standard in...
COMPUTERS
thefastmode.com

5G Key Enabler of Digital Transformation Across Industries in APAC, says Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, APAC 5G Connectivity Growth Opportunities, finds that 5G will be a key enabler of digital transformation and business success across industries in Asia-Pacific. Its unique ability to help enterprises deliver next-generation customer experiences through enhanced reliability, low latency and optimized power consumption will help mobile...
TECHNOLOGY
securitymagazine.com

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, 5G will be most important tech in 2022

IEEE released the results of “The Impact of Technology in 2022 and Beyond: an IEEE Global Study,” a new survey of global technology leaders from the U.S., U.K., China, India, and Brazil. The study, which included 350 chief technology officers, chief information officers, and IT directors, covers the most essential technologies in 2022, industries most impacted by technology in the year ahead, and technology trends through the next decade.
TECHNOLOGY
Network World

Outsourcing vs. DIY: Monitoring and Servicing Critical IT at Edge Computing Sites

Monitoring and servicing are two critical functions to ensure your distributed UPS assets do the job they were intended to do to keep your critical edge computing applications available. But when you have UPSs distributed across dozens, hundreds, or even thousands of sites, managing them can be a challenge due to the geographic dispersity, the lack of trained/dedicated staff, and the mixed ages/models of the fleet.
TECHNOLOGY
eWeek

What Is Edge Computing? Why It’s Important and How It Works

In a nutshell, edge computing is any computing that occurs on the edge of the network rather than in a centralized server. If you dig deeper into edge, you’ll see that edge computing deployments – often supported by cloud computing providers – are part of a distributed infrastructure, which enables the compute power to be closer to the people who produce or consume that data.
CELL PHONES
Embedded.com

Microchip adds edge compute dev tool for smart vision in IIoT

Second development tool in its smart embedded vision initiative for designers using its PolarFire RISC-V SoC FPGA simplifies edge-compute design in thermally challenging IIoT and factory automation environments. Microchip Technology has introduced the second development tool offering in its Smart Embedded Vision initiative for designers using its PolarFire RISC-V system...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

BrainChip Partners With MegaChips To Develop Next-Generation Edge-Based AI Solutions

BrainChip Holdings Ltd a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology and the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI chips and IP, announced that MegaChips, a pioneer in the ASIC industry, has licensed BrainChip Akida IP to enhance and grow its technology positioning for next-generation, Edge-based AI solutions.
BUSINESS
Computer Weekly

Ericsson, Telstra claim 5G industry first deployment with spectrum sharing

Ericsson and Telstra have announced what they describe as an industry-first deployment of radio access technologies on one radio using spectrum sharing, enabling the Australian operator to deliver expanded 5G coverage for its customers in both cities and regional areas. The successful deployment of Radio 4480 with five radio access...
ECONOMY
