D.R. Horton Stock Passes IBD's Most Stringent Test

Despite growing fears around the new COVID-19 omicron variant, fundamentally solid small-cap stocks are expected to benefit from robust macroeconomic growth and an anticipated mild impact from proposed corporate tax policy changes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality small-cap stocks Genesco (NYSE:GCO), Huttig Building Products (HBP), and Friedman Industries (FRD). They are lesser-known names that have solid growth potential. Read on.The economy has been recovering gradually with increased COVID-19 vaccinations being administered. But investors did not react positively to the news of a new coronavirus variant named omicron, which was found first in South Africa, and the markets have remained volatile throughout the week. Also, record-high inflation data for October, reported last month, did little to improve market sentiment.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO