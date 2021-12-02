This Is How to Effortlessly Wear Red Lipstick for Any Occasion

Sandra Bullock is promoting her new Netflix drama “The Unforgivable” and hit the red carpet for the film’s New York City premiere in a striking look last night. The Academy Award-winning actress showed off a glittering gold jumpsuit by designer Stella McCartney for the special occasion. The glamorous, streamlined look featured a high neck, long sleeves and long pants that covered most of her shoes, which also sparkled. Bullock opted for a pair of beige-toned pumps boasting a timeless pointed toe and crystal stud embellishments. Adding just a bit more sparkle, the stiletto style effortlessly complemented the rest of her chic ensemble. To pull things together, the “Bird Box” star, 57, slipped on a sleek black tuxedo jacket and rolled up the sleeves. She also carried a gold metallic leather clutch bag. Ahead, shop styles that sparkle. To Buy: Schutz Sybil Embellished Pointed Toe Pumps, $118; bloomingdales.com To Buy: Badgley Mischka Bethany gemstone-detailed pumps,$181 (was $278); farfetch.com To Buy: Gucci Crystal GG Mesh Slingback Pumps, $1,100; saksfifthavenue.com Flip through the gallery for an in-depth look at some of Sandra Bullock’s best shoe moments over the years.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO