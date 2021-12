When it comes to key shoe styles we think everyone should have in their capsule wardrobe, snakeskin boots are high up on our list. Timeless and classic, it's an exciting print that instantly elevates any outfit, looking just as chic with a party dress as it does with a white tee and jeans. Still, it reads less "busy" than other popular animal prints out there (we're looking at you, leopard and cow), so it's pretty much a neutral in our book. Of course, if statement-making footwear is more your thing, there are plenty of colored options out there, too, ranging from brights to pastels.

