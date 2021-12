Good morning, Taunton! Today is Thursday, Dec. 2. Before we get this Friday Eve started, let's take a look at today's top stories, shall we?. Gov. Charlie Baker, a two-term Republican who at his peak was one of the most popular governors in the country, will not seek a third term, throwing wide open the 2022 race for the state's top political office after close to two years of managing through a global pandemic. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, who was widely considered to be the heir to the Baker political legacy, has also decided against a run for governor in 2022, dramatically reshaping the contest on the Republican side and, perhaps, clearing a path for Attorney General Maura Healey to enter the race on the Democratic side. Read more about it, right here.

TAUNTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO