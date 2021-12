Linebacker Lee Kpogba has announced his intention to join West Virginia just over four years after signalling his intention to join the program out of high school. Kpogba, a native of Winston Salem, NC, originally committed to the Mountaineers in 2017 before de-committing and joining Syracuse’s 2019 class. He played two seasons with the Orange before transferring to East Mississippi Community College for the 2021 season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO