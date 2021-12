The USDA announced that the November Federal Order Class III milk price rose to $18.03 per hundredweight. That was 20-cents higher for the month, but $5.31 below November 2020. So far, the Class III price has averaged $16.96 during 2021. During the 2020 calendar year, the Class III price averaged $18.16, with $12.14 being the lowest monthly price during May and peaked at $24.64 in July during the volatile pandemic year.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO