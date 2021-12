A quaint and colourful coastal hideaway, Wynyard is one of those places where you plan to stop on your way somewhere and before you know it, it’s captured your heart and you’ve forgotten all about the rest of your journey. The gateway to the beautifully rugged northern coast of Tasmania and Cradle Mountain, Wynyard is one of Tassie’s hidden gems – with everything from fairy penguins on white-sand beaches overlooking the striking Table Cape plateau to vintage shopping, character-filled cafes and stunning tulip displays in spring. There are a plethora of amazing hotels and places to stay in Wynyard – from converted shipping containers to a duck-themed B&B, from whimsical country cottages to heritage homesteads – all bookable on Culture Trip.

