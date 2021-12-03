St. Francis' Hogan makes an immediate splash as a freshman

With volleyball firmly in her DNA, St. Francis freshman outside hitter Maggie Hogan made an immediate splash on the court this past fall.

The 5-foot-10 Northern Cambria graduate earned a starting spot and emerged as a dependable player for the Red Flash, who advanced to the Northeast Conference Tournament in 2021 for the first time since 2014. Hogan provided five double-doubles (10 or more kills and digs in the same match) to earn NEC Co-Rookie of the Year honors on Nov. 18.

“This season has been like a dream come true,” said Hogan, an engineering major who starred on the 2018 and 2019 PIAA Class 1A championship volleyball teams at Northern Cambria under the tutelage of her father and four-time state titlist coach Mike Hogan.

“Walking in and feeling like family already with my teammates, I could just tell that they bonded so well and it was going to be a great year no matter the outcome. But our outcome was great anyways and I think it was because of our love, trust and dedication in each other. It was really amazing.”

Hogan, a four-time Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association all-state selection, played in 24 of the team’s 27 matches and in 85 out of a possible 102 sets. She finished third on the team with 240 points and 202 kills, fourth with 189 digs and 25 aces and fifth with 23 total blocks. She provided career highs of 17 kills and 19 digs in separate matches, showcasing her all-around game and mature court presence.

“She just plays the whole game extremely well,” said St. Francis coach Sara McMullen, who was named NEC Coach of the Year.

“She’s grown up in a volleyball family. She’s played volleyball her whole life, so she just has a natural feel for the game. What really impressed me as a freshman is her ability to stay composed on the court. She never gets too rattled in big moments. She’s always going to give you a consistent level of play.”

Hogan’s ability to impact the match from all areas could be felt throughout the season.

“Where I actually think she contributed to our success the most was her ability to pass and serve at a very high level,” McMullen said. “I thought her passing ability kept us in system and we were able to run a very aggressive offense. Also, she’s great from the service line.

“She knocked a lot of teams out of system and really helped our defense be successful.”

Hogan shared the top rookie honor with St. Francis Brooklyn freshman libero Alasha Colon.

Hogan became the first St. Francis player to earn the NEC rookie award since Rebecca Hartman in 2000.

“It was an unexpected surprise,” Hogan said. “Obviously, it’s really great to know that I was getting recognized for all the work that I put in. It was a really nice accomplishment.”

Hogan notched 10 or more kills in a match on eight occasions, and totaled double-digit digs in seven contests. She was named NEC Rookie of the Week on Sept. 28, Oct. 26 and Nov. 9.

Over her time at Northern Cambria, the Colts went 82-6 with three Heritage Conference titles and two District 6 crowns.

Playing alongside senior outside hitter and NEC Player of the Year Madi Tyus, first-team selection Nicole Adams and second-team setter Kimmy Sweeney helped raise her level of play.

“They always give me great feedback,” Hogan said. “They have way more experience than I do so I always take their advice and their suggestions.

“They’re just super-helpful.”

Hogan enjoyed the rigors of her first collegiate volleyball season.

“The dedication, time management with school, practice every day and lifting three days a week,” Hogan described the differences between high school and college. “Me being a volleyball junkie, I mean, I loved every second of it, but I can see the difference from high school to college being that you have to be 110% in for this. It was a little bit of a shell-shock at first playing all these big teams early in the season. My teammates were super-welcoming and loving. I started to feel more comfortable as the season went on.”

Hogan’s production ascended as the Red Flash posted a 13-14 overall season, 9-5 in the NEC.

“I just think as she went on, her whole game just kept getting more and more consistent,” McMullen said. “It wasn’t one particularly area. It was, ‘Oh, she’s attacking at a higher level. She’s blocking at a higher level. She’s passing, she’s serving.’ I just think consistency across the board as the season went on, I think that has to do with her getting adjusted to the speed of the college game and then also jelling with her teammates as the season went on.

“She’s just level-headed and she’s calm in stressful moments.”

Hogan, whose brother Jeff played volleyball at St. Francis and sister Ashley competed at Maryland and Pitt-Johnstown, was able to contribute quality play due to her diversified skill set.

“It’s extremely valuable because that’s a player who they’re always going to stay in rhythm with the team and with the game,” McMullen said of Hogan, who was a six-rotation player.

“As opposed to having a three-rotation players coming in and out, their rhythm might get disrupted with their time on the bench and then maybe might have to get back into a groove when they get back out on the court. A six-rotation player, they just get to stay in the groove the whole way through.”

Hogan’s success surpassed her initial expectations.

“Obviously, I wasn’t expecting to be a starter my freshman year,” Hogan said. “I was just coming in expecting to work hard, and try and build this program through my four years.

“It was a great privilege to be able to play on the court with all these amazing girls and have a great season.”

