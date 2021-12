The Dallas Mavericks shooting guard position has become a little like the Defense Against the Dark Arts professor at Hogwarts. Every year a new person fills the position and there is hope that they will do a good job. Delon Wright appeared nervous and agitated each time he was put in a position to make a play. He stammered much like Professor Quirrell. Josh Richardson was a fraud and eventually forgot how to play basketball, much like Professor Lockhart.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO