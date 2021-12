Historic homes in Idaho Falls will once again be available for people to tour this holiday season with a local woman continuing her passion project. Nine properties, located in the Idaho Falls area and built before the 1950s — most of them still occupied — will open to visitors for the Historic Homes for the Holidays tour, organized by Rebecca Long Pyper. The tour also will include an apartment in the downtown area, which is the first property of its kind available for the tour.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO