CLARKSVILLE — What speedway can you go to and not be concerned about the weather? The answer is the Southern Indiana Speedway in Clarksville. The speedway hosted last month the Edge Custom Carbon Kick-Off Classic for the fastest Radio Control cars around. Known as pan cars and weighing around 36 ounces, four classes ran and battled in each of their three A-Mains to decide the championship and win one of the four six-foot trophies.

CLARKSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO