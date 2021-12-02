Marblegate Acquisition Corp (GATE)

Shares of American Express Co. rose 0.8% in premarket trading Friday, after American Express Global Business Travel (GBT), which is 50% owned by AmEx, confirmed that it will go public through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in a deal that values the combined company at $5.3 billion. The Wall Street Journal had previously reported that a deal was near. The merger will provide $1.2 billion in gross proceeds, including $335 million in private investment in public equity (PIPE) from investors including Zoom Video Communications Inc. , Sabre Corp. and Apollo Global...
Broadscale Acquisition Corp.'s warrants (NASDAQ:SCLEW) rallied some 15% Wednesday on word that the SPAC plans to take energy-software firm Voltus Inc. public at a $1.3B valuation in a deal that includes backing from Twitter co-founder Evan Williams. SCLEW rose as much as 23.8% to $1.30 on the news before pulling...
Fast Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) dropped 5% Thursday on word that its planned SPAC merger with billionaire Tilman Fertitta’s Fertitta Entertainment appears to be falling apart. FST fell as much as 5.6% before partly recovering to close at $10.10, down 5% on the day. Fast Acquisition (FST) sank after the company...
Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Provident Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.
KakaoPay Corp कंपनी प्रोफाइल. सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी. Kakao Pay Corp. operates a mobile payment system in South Korea. It offers financial services, such as payment, money transfer, bill payment, authentication, and investment services. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Seongnam-si, South Korea. Kakao Pay Corp. is a subsidiary of Kakao Corporation.
Oct 22 (Reuters) - Aurcana Silver Corp AUN.V :* AURCANA SILVER CORP - RECEIPT OF CREDIT APPROVAL FOR US$28M TERM LOAN TO RESTART REVENUE-VIRIGINIUS MINE. Aug 18 (Reuters) - Aurcana Corp AUN.V :* AURCANA CORP - EFFECTIVE AT OPEN OF TRADING ON AUG 24, IT WILL BE CHANGING ITS NAME TO AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION.
J.P. Morgan analyst Richard Sunderland maintained a Hold rating on Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Corp. on Friday, setting a price target of $73, which is approximately 9.45% above the present share price of $66.7. Sunderland expects Southwest Gas Corp . to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.19 for the fourth...
Companies that donated to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) Global Network Foundation - including Amazon, Intel and Microsoft - have yet to weigh in on the movement’s call to boycott white companies this Christmas, despite the group profiting from corporate donations. The organization on Instagram urged its supporters to participate...
BERLIN (Reuters) - Frank Appel, the chief executive of German logistics company Deutsche Post (OTC:DPSGY), is the favourite to become the next supervisory board chairman of Deutsche Telekom (OTC:DTEGY), two sources close to the matter told Reuters. The sources said Deutsche Post's supervisory board is due to meet on Wednesday...
It’s the final month of the year and the final chance of the federal government in distributing the stimulus payment to millions of Americans in need. That said, there’s an essential update involving these checks that everyone has to keep in mind. Folks are pretty much aware by now that...
Supercar rentals are quite popular these days. With the prevalence of social media and the compulsion to make our lives seem a certain way, more people are faking it until they make it. It is not uncommon for people to rent supercars and turn to social media to make it seem like it’s just another day in their glamorous life. However, “owning” is more than just ripping it between stoplights; there are also massive repair bills, as one rental customer found out after the renters tried to stick him with a $100,000 bill for some rock chips and curbed wheels on a McLaren 620R.
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Better.com CEO Vishal Garg publicly accused hundreds of staffers he laid off on Wednesday of “stealing” from their colleagues and customers by being unproductive. Garg posted a series of messages seen by Fortune on an...
Shiba Inu could soon turn its focus into blockchain gaming in a watershed moment expected to greatly reduce the number of tokens in circulation, sending prices north. In a recent reveal by one of the token’s leading developers, Shytoshi Kusama, the development which he termed as the “future of gaming” was poised to be a game-changer in the industry.
The Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology responsible for EV certification wants electric cars to do better in cold weather conditions. Citing reduced battery range on a charge when temperatures are low, the Ministry held a panel to coordinate the efforts of electric car makers, regulators, and researchers to serve EV drivers better in cold climates. The list of participants includes the top Chinese EV manufacturers which already hold the range-on-a-charge records, as well as academia that deals with battery chemistry research.
For years, Amazon has been quietly chartering private cargo ships, making its own containers, and leasing planes to better control the complicated shipping journey of an online order. Now, as many retailers panic over supply chain chaos, Amazon's costly early moves are helping it avoid the long wait times for available dock space and workers at the country's busiest ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles.
Back in August, there were some dire warnings about what the Biden Administration’s proposed infrastructure bill might do to the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector by driving crypto miners out of the United States, crippling America's leadership role, etc. In response, the crypto industry mobilized a full-court-lobbying press on lawmakers. However, it was too late to excise the troubling digital-asset language, and, in November, the infrastructure bill was signed into law.
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
Democrats are pushing President Joe Biden to suspend federal gas tax as a way of reducing inflation, reports Axios. Politicians are saying, "It’s a common-sense step to put more money in people’s pockets without jeopardizing infrastructure projects." Florida's gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist says: "That’s a good, right way to get people some relief, especially during the holiday season. These are important things. These are tabletop issues. These are things we need to be addressing." This is after the president has already tapped the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and begged oil-producing countries to crank out more of the stuff.
