“There is only one type of discipline, perfect discipline.”. If you want to stay in shape through the holidays, you have to have the discipline and self-control to not overindulge. One must set parameters to eating to prevent the overconsumption of unhealthy treats and rich foods that circulate the many parties throughout the season. There are constant temptations for tasty foods that are prevalent around this time of year. People often ask me how I stay in shape amid the bombardment of parties and events at this time of year. I set the necessary boundaries and rules with myself.

KETO ・ 3 DAYS AGO