Team Kentucky Update 12/2/21

(CNN) — While at least 12 states have identified cases of the Omicron coronavairus variant, US health officials remain concerned about the Delta version that accounts for practically all new infections. "We now have about 86,000 cases of Covid right now in the United States being diagnosed daily, and 99.9%...
MOSCOW — It is by now a familiar pattern: Russian troops mass near the Ukrainian border, triggering ratcheting rhetoric and jitters across Europe and the United States that war might be imminent, before a flurry of diplomacy calms nerves. Officials and experts say that this time is different — and...
As parts of the southeast and southern U.S. see record-breaking warm temperatures, some parts of Hawaii are facing a blizzard warning for the weekend. The forecast blizzard would be the first to hit Hawaii since 2018, the National Weather Service confirmed to CBS News. The blizzard warning is the result...
President Biden signed a short-term funding bill on Friday, averting a government shutdown hours before the deadline. A group of conservatives in the House and Senate had threatened the fate of the legislation over opposition to Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate before finally allowing the legislation to pass. The bill funds...
MOSCOW (AP) — President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak in a video call Tuesday, the Kremlin said, as tensions between the United States and Russia escalate over a Russian troop buildup on the Ukrainian border that’s seen as a sign of a potential invasion. Kremlin spokesman...
(CNN) — What started as an attempt to get rid of pesky creatures ended with an entire house going up in flames. A house of nearly 10,000 square feet in Dickerson, Maryland, an hour west of Baltimore, was engulfed in flames on November 23 when the homeowner tried to smoke out a snake infestation on the property, Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, told CNN.
Envelopes full of cash and checks were found behind a loose toilet by a plumber doing repairs at celebrity televangelist Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Texas, according to church officials. The plumber detailed the bizarre discovery, made on Nov. 10 at the Houston megachurch, on the morning show of 100.3...
The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
The Portland Trail Blazers have fired President and General Manager Neil Olshey after a private investigation revealed he violated the team's code of conduct in the workplace environment. The NBA team said Olshey's termination was effective immediately, according to a statement released on Friday, while Joe Cronin, the director of...
Comments / 0