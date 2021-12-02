ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Hunting With Beanpole

By Jim Mize
Columbia Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHunting With Beanpole, by South Carolina author Jim Mize, was selected for the Pinnacle Award from the Professional Outdoor Media Association. Mize describes how he got into writing humor and how that led to this book:. I grew up in the Virginia mountains, bumped around Colorado for a couple...

www.thecolumbiastar.com

Comments / 0

Related
outdoorchannelplus.com

Hog Wild Over Wild Hog Hunting in America

The U.S. is now home to 9 million feral hogs, and hunting opportunities across the nation are too good to ignore. It was spring gobbler season in Georgia, a beautiful sunny afternoon, but I wasn’t hunting turkeys. Just before sunset I saw movement on the edge of the woods as three hogs stepped carefully into the food plot. That’s what I was there for, so I put my binocular aside and slowly reached for the rifle.
ANIMALS
Bangor Daily News

Many hunters have no problem shooting a white deer

Perhaps not unexpectedly, you had a variety of responses to our question about whether you would shoot a piebald deer. We made the query after reporting about the piebald buck, which was caught on the trail camera of Aaron Henderson of Camden. Some hunters pointed out that the venison harvested...
ANIMALS
carolinasportsman.com

6 random deer hunting tips

Try these 6 tips to improve your deer hunting skills. How many senses does a buck use to determine if an area is safe? Does the same apply to does? What about fawns? And what’s the best way to get your bow and arrows in the stand with you? This video shows six random tips that many hunters don’t give a second thought to. But they’ll make you a better hunter if you understand the answers.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
State
South Carolina State
DL-Online

A man's first deer in the beauty of the Badlands

I long for the Badlands of North aDakota as earnestly as an 18-year-old boy longs for love. The silence there makes sense in a world of boasting, excuses, and rhetoric. The stories of past hunters is written on the rugged and broken landscape of buttes and basins. Hunting isn’t the...
PETS
vermontjournal.com

Fish & Wildlife asks deer hunters to report wildlife sightings

REGION – Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is asking hunters to participate in its annual deer hunter effort and sighting survey. The survey asks hunters to record how many hours they hunted and how many deer, moose, bears, or other wildlife they saw on each day of the November regular season. This information helps the department evaluate how hunting pressure and the number of these animals varies throughout the season and around the state.
ANIMALS
Wright County Journal Press

White-tailed bucks on the hunt

Yet another white-tailed deer (Odocoileus virginianus) mating season is behind us now. This year, I spent a truckload of time in the woods following several large bucks who were actively searching for mates. I was able to capture a pile of images of the most interesting mating behavior. The mating...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Barry
APG of Wisconsin

On the hunt for a different buck

It was at least 15 years ago when I first saw buckthorn in the November woods, though I didn’t know what it was at the time. I was sitting on the ground in a section of our woods during deer hunting when I noticed green bushes not far away. Odd, I thought, but also colorful in the otherwise brownish landscape.
ANIMALS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Perspective: Applying Hunting Standards When Nobody is Looking

How does situational behavior square with our pronouncements that we are game-sharing conservationists?. Let’s call him Clay. He was a senior colleague and one of my mentors in thinking about hunters’ obligations to wildlife. He could hold a room in rapt attention as he discussed the finer points of our North American Model of Wildlife Conservation. He could wax eloquent over a campfire about the spiritual connection between humans and wild animals.
HOBBIES
DL-Online

Hunting stories, then and now

Right about now, a lot of people are closing up their hunting camps and deer stands for another year — I’m not one of them, but I do know they very often come back with a “story” a little bit like fish tales — but for some reason the deer stories feel like they hover closer to the truth, maybe.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
wbiw.com

Free youth hunting days

INDIANA – The next free youth hunting days are Nov. 27-28. Youth free hunting days are traditionally set the weekend after Thanksgiving when deer, rabbit, squirrel, and other gamebird and furbearer seasons are open. Any resident age 17 or younger on the date of the hunt can take any legal...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pinnacle Award#Field Stream#The Palmetto State#Caesars Head State Park
timesvirginian.com

Hunt Smart - Fish Hard: Hunting Young

My buddies and I made plans to go hunting after school. It started raining, and that canceled hunting. We all met at Neil’s house and made plans to scout his uncle’s property to hunt. Nobody was allowed to hunt the property before. We decided to meet at Neil’s house at...
HOBBIES
countrymessenger.com

The pup is a hunting machine

About four months ago my puppy was running around the yard chasing butterflies and pointing baby toads that were hoping around the yard. Last week he was locking up on perfect points as we roamed across Iowa chasing pheasants. To say Deke has come a long way would be an understatement. Hunting on natural instinct with an enhanced drive from working live pigeons on a fishing rod harness Deke developed a passion for hunting enhanced by his breed... Little did I know that all of the research I did on choosing the right breed for me would pan out this perfectly.
ANIMALS
Wellsville Daily Reporter

Thoughts as another deer season is here

It’s especially gratifying to see a photograph of a young hunter proudly sharing his or her turkey, deer, or trout; in a way sharing the experience on social media. Every year a new wave of young hunters join the millions of older hunters, and take to the field with that dual dream, of tagging a trophy critter and putting some meat in the freezer at the same time to share and feed the family.
ANIMALS
bowhunter.com

The Power of a Good Hunting Buddy

Six hunting professionals give their advice on introducing people to hunting by establishing them as a new hunting partner. It can help them (and you). Those who’ve enjoyed the outdoors with others understand the value of having a good hunting buddy. These relationships take time to build, but they’re worth it. There’s nothing quite like sharing the outdoors with friends, both new and old. And knowing you have someone who you can count on is everything, especially in a world where it seems as if a lot of people might let you down. Here’s input from six individuals who’ve spent decades introducing others to the outdoors, and their best advice for introducing others to the outdoors and being a better hunting buddy.
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pets
Quad-Cities Times

WORLD OUTDOORS: Hunting with a Camera

While this time of year tends to be dominated by late-season fishing and hunting, it is also a busy time for birders and other wildlife photographers as all Midwest animals are transitioning from summer to winter. We are fortunate to have the Mississippi River, which is a natural corridor for...
IOWA CITY, IA
glasgowcourier.com

Hi-Line Hunt

Going into the Hi-Line Sportsmen's Hunter Mentoring Program, Andrew McKean asked which type of hunt I'd like to do. My selection was deer as it seemed to me to be a perfect entry level hunt. Then he asked which type of deer I'd like to go for – whitetail or mule – as each came with a different style due to the habits of the animals. Wanting to get as much experience as possible for story purposes, we decided it would be best to try my hand at both to compare and contrast.
HOBBIES
realtree.com

Have Duck Hunting Ethics Truly Declined?

An old saying maintains that no one hates a duck hunter like another duck hunter, and that probably holds more weight nowadays. Many waterfowlers maintain that bad behavior by other folks is ruining the sport, and they blame television, YouTube, marketing, social media or a general moral decline for the problem.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy