Bright Spot: December 2

 1 day ago

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — We are sharing the positive things happening in your communities during our evening newscasts.

You can send pictures and videos to news@wcia.com or submit them to the WCIA 3 Facebook page.

WCIA 3 News at 5 p.m.

WCIA 3 News at 6 p.m.

WCIA 3 News at 9 p.m. on WCIX

WCIA 3 News at 10 p.m.

KidCaster 11/29/21: Jaymilynn Milligan-White

Jamilynn Milligan-White was our KidCaster on Monday, November 29th. If you know a kid that would like to give the forecast LIVE on TV, email Jack Gerfen at jgerfen@wcia.com or message him on his Facebook page: Meteorologist Jack Gerfen or through Twitter: @WCIA3Jack.
“Great Big Family Christmas” concert with Sidewalk Prophets

Great Big Family Productions presents Sidewalk Prophet’s “Great Big Family Christmas”. Join Dove Award winning band Sidewalk Prophet’s as they welcome you out from the cold of winter, and into the warmth of the Great Big Family Room. The Great Big Family Christmas is all about making Christmas memories, and most importantly celebrating the birth of Christ.
WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

