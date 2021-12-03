ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

ROAD CLOSURE: Cass County Road 375W on December 3, 2021

By Cass County Highway Department
casscountyonline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Updated on December 2, 2021 by Cass County Highway Department. Cass County Road 375W...

www.casscountyonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
nowhabersham.com

Road closures in downtown Cornelia Saturday

The City of Cornelia will have multiple downtown roads closed on Saturday for the Christmas in Cornelia celebration. At midnight on Saturday, Hodges Street will close. In the afternoon, Clarkesville Street will close at 2 p.m. and the Cornelia Train Depot parking lot will close at 4 p.m., roads will reopen following the festivities, which are scheduled to end around 9 p.m. on Saturday.
CORNELIA, GA
tavares.org

Christmas Parade/Event Road closures

In preparation for Tavares Christmas Parade and Celebration. Saturday, December 4 @ 3:00 am the City will close the Wooton Parking lot, close Rockingham Ave between Main and Ruby, close public parking lots along with Ruby / Rockingham, and two lots off New Hampshire, barricades will be set in front of Chamber parking lot for crowd safety, signs have already been placed along the affected downtown streets. The Christmas Parade starts at 5:30 PM Saturday. The parade route begins going east on Ruby Street to St. Clair Abrams Ave. The parade route turns north and continues west on Main Street to the roundabout. At 7 PM Barricades will be removed to allow traffic to flow normally. The barricades closing off Ruby Street and Rockingham will remain until the conclusion of the event at approximately 9 PM.
TAVARES, FL
lavergnetn.gov

Stones River Road Railroad Crossing Closure to begin December 9th

(December 3, 2021 – La Vergne, Tenn.) Stones River Road railroad crossing road closure is expected to begin on December 9th and will end on December 12th. The contractor will be performing maintenance of the rail line and crossing and the closure will be in place for the duration of that time. Detours will be in place, instructing drivers where to go. The contractor estimates this will be completed by December 12th. Please be patient.
LA VERGNE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Highway#Cass County Road 375w#Cr
washco-md.net

TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on Spielman Road

HAGERSTOWN, MD (December 2, 2021) – The Washington County Division of Engineering shares that Norfolk Southern will be working on the railroad crossing at Spielman Road/MD 63 from Monday, December 6 through Wednesday, December 8, 2021. The crossing will be closed at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, December 6th, and will remain closed until the repair is complete.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
casscountyonline.com

High Street between 3rd and 4th street to reopen by end of day Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

Last Updated on December 3, 2021 by Cass County Sheriff’s Department. Crews finished paving operations around the Cass County Jail addition today. High Street between Third and Fourth Street will be cleaned and open for traffic by 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Fourth Street between High Street and North Street will still be restricted to one lane for construction activities.
CASS COUNTY, IN
effinghamcounty.org

Blue Jay Road Closure

Effingham County is beginning the final phase of construction of the new curve to tie Blue Jay Road and McCall Road together near the intersection with Norfolk Southern Railroad. APAC-Atlantic, Inc. (APAC) is currently scheduled to begin final surface paving beginning Monday the 6th of December 2021 and is expected to have traffic in the newly constructed alignment by the close of business on Friday the 10th of December. During this time, drivers should expect to see paving of the shoulders, final surface, and pavement striping. Traffic patterns will change intermittently during construction, with the final traffic configuration using the newly constructed curve and approach road.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
theelectricgf.com

Road closure for 52nd Street North

The Phillips 66 Company has a contract with AECOM for abandoning four groundwater monitoring wells. Temporary street lane closures will occur on 52nd Street North between River Drive North and 18th Avenue North. The construction activity will require temporary closure of the southbound lane on 52nd St N. The contractor...
TRAFFIC
casscountyonline.com

Cass County remains in orange on Indiana’s COVID metrics map on Dec. 1, 2021

Last Updated on December 2, 2021 by Cass County Online. The Indiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 county metrics and advisory levels on Wednesdays. On. Dec. 1, Cass County stayed in orange for the second week, having previously been yellow for most of November. Orange indicates medium to high community spread of COVID-19. Yellow is a lower status and indicates moderate spread.
INDIANA STATE
wevv.com

Gibson County Crash Leads to Semi-Truck Fire, Road Closure

The combination of sunshine and southerly winds will make for another unseasonably warm day throughout the Ohio Valley - expect an afternoon high temperature near 69° this afternoon. Some areas could even see temperatures well into the 70s. Friday evening looks as though it will be just as pleasant; after seeing the upper 60s earlier in the day, we'll dip to 60° by 5 PM before falling towards 54° around 7 o’clock. We are however, watching a passing cold front that is expected to pass through the Tri-State late Friday evening and early Saturday morning. We won't see any rain from this front, but it will cool temperatures into the low 40s by Saturday morning.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
The Jessamine Journal

Closure scheduled for Catnip Hill Road/KY 3375 in Jessamine County

Lexington, Ky. (Nov. 30, 2021) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advised motorists of a scheduled closure for Catnip Hill Road/KY 3375. The temporary closure is necessary for construction of a ditch alongside the route. The creation of a ditch is necessary for drainage to alleviate water ponding on the road.
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
opelikaobserver.com

Detour, Closure for North Uniroyal Road

In preparation for the bridge replacement on North Uniroyal, Southeast Gas will have crews onsite working to relocate a section of gas line that is in conflict with the new bridge. They will have lane closures that started on 11/30 and will need two weeks to complete the work around the bridge. Road closure and detour signs will be placed to direct traffic around the construction area.
TRAFFIC
WSAV News 3

Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run 2021: Road closures

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run returns this weekend in the Hostess City, and with it come road closures and detours downtown. Run organizers say most traffic impacts will be in effect between 7:15 and 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. The Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run has provided a map of road closures and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
villageoflombard.org

Parkside Avenue Road Closure Begins Dec. 6

Please be advised that the Holladay Construction Company will close Parkside Avenue between Main Street and Charlotte Street from Dec. 6 through Dec. 20, 2021. This closure is necessary to again set a crane for the building construction. A detour will be in place to direct motorists around the block on Charlotte Street, Maple Street and Main Street.
LOMBARD, IL
portarthurtx.gov

PUBLIC NOTICE: Construction Along Austin Avenue Begins Today

PUBLIC NOTICE: Please be informed that the 300 block of Austin Avenue between Procter Street and 4th Street will be undergoing construction activities beginning mid-morning on Tuesday, November 30th. The traveling public may experience delays when traversing Austin Avenue; however, the contractor, LD Construction, has informed the City that the roadway will remain open during these activities.
TRAFFIC
Suffolk News-Herald

Road closure for bridge work postponed

Due to delays in Dominion Power completing needed utility locations, Carolina Road near Cypress Chapel Road will not yet close as had been previously scheduled to support the replacement of the bridge over Cypress Swamp. Carolina Road was scheduled to close Nov. 29 to allow for the replacement of the...
TRAFFIC
Colorado State University

Building and road closures: November 2021

Northeast building entrance of Plant Sciences closed Nov. 29 to Dec. 10. The entrance to the building will be closed, including the sidewalk area leading up to the door. This entrance is closed to make the entry ADA accessible. For those that need elevator access, use the northwest building entrance.
FORT COLLINS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy