ROAD CLOSURE: Cass County Road 375W on December 3, 2021

The combination of sunshine and southerly winds will make for another unseasonably warm day throughout the Ohio Valley - expect an afternoon high temperature near 69° this afternoon. Some areas could even see temperatures well into the 70s. Friday evening looks as though it will be just as pleasant; after seeing the upper 60s earlier in the day, we'll dip to 60° by 5 PM before falling towards 54° around 7 o’clock. We are however, watching a passing cold front that is expected to pass through the Tri-State late Friday evening and early Saturday morning. We won't see any rain from this front, but it will cool temperatures into the low 40s by Saturday morning.

GIBSON COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO