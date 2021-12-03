Hoosier Talent Network boasts technology that better connects employers to jobseekers

SALARY RANGE: $46,367 - $68,832. DESCRIPTION OF WORK: Performs support to the users of the computerized environment including the planning, research, and development and troubleshooting of the network. Troubleshooting includes hardware and software problems related to a variety of platforms and systems in the County. Maintenance, on-site training, and other assistance for the efficient operation of the information system includes future and existing systems. This position provides testing of new applications, monitoring system backups, documenting procedures, loading software, establishing networks and programming functions of the computer information system. Work also includes organization of databases. Work requires troubleshooting problems with equipment or applications and an understanding of existing computer applications and equipment. The employee may be required to conduct training and implement needed changes with departments. Work is performed under supervision of the MIS Director and is evaluated through conferences, records and reports, and successful implementation of automated environments and programs.

LENOIR COUNTY, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO