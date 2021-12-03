ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Hoosier Talent Network boasts technology that better connects employers to jobseekers

By Indiana Department of Workforce Development
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Updated on December 2, 2021 by Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Employers competing for talent can turn to a new online job-matching and career-planning tool to quickly fill openings exacerbated by a tight labor market. The Hoosier Talent Network from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) is...

