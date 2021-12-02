ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

South Africa is failing to ride the digital revolution wave. What it needs to do

investing.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth African fruit producers use digital technologies such as blockchain and radio frequency identification tags. Getty ImagesWorkplaces are adopting new forms of advanced automation at a rate that suggests a digital revolution in the making. Digital technologies such as sensorisation, networked data analytics, and artificial intelligence make it possible...

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Omicron variant drives fourth Covid wave in South Africa

South Africa is being hit by a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections driven by the omicron variant which has been detected in seven of the country's nine provinces, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday. Omicron, which has raised global fears of a surge in infections, was first detected in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSAV News 3

South Africa’s new COVID cases double in 1 day amid omicron

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s new cases of COVID-19 nearly doubled in a day, authorities reported Wednesday, signaling a dramatic surge in the country where scientists detected the omicron variant last week. New confirmed cases rose to 8,561 Wednesday from 4,373 a day earlier, according to official statistics. Scientists in South Africa said they are […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
News4Jax.com

EXPLAINER: What is this new COVID variant in South Africa?

LONDON – WHAT IS THIS NEW COVID-19 VARIANT IN SOUTH AFRICA?. South African scientists identified a new version of the coronavirus this week that they say is behind a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province. It's unclear where the new variant actually arose, but it was first detected by scientists in South Africa and has now been seen in travelers to Belgium, Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Hello Tractor is revolutionizing farming in Africa by connecting farmers to essential resources

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Jehiel Oliver is a finance guy who wears beautiful finance-guy suits. He is not a farm guy. The only dirt under his fingernails comes from his herb garden in Nairobi, Kenya. "There's some wilted basil waiting on me," he said at Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech conference in Half Moon Bay, Calif., on Wednesday. But, farm background or not, Oliver is intensely focused on changing life for farmers in Africa.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Mining#Digital Revolution#Industrial Revolution#Data Visualisation#South African
Entrepreneur

The Altered Course Of Digital Revolution In the Coming Year

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The coronavirus pandemic struck a devastating blow to the business world. It is a major understatement that 2020 was not the best year to open a recreational business such as a yoga class or a theme park. However, despite the overwhelming evidence in favor of the belief that the business world was dealt a terrible hand by the pandemic, looking back at the data of the past two years, we see that pent up consumer demand coupled with a digital metamorphosis of both the business world as well as the household has led to a powerful comeback for the industries of the future, with many companies now reporting close to pre-COVID level revenues, even in industries that seemingly suffered due to the incessant lockdowns, including, but not limited to, auto companies and shopping malls are reporting revenues and footfalls close to pre-COVID times, which is nothing short of an unbelievable economic phenomenon.
TECHNOLOGY
TheAtlantaVoice

Omicron may be driving S Africa’s surge; wary world watches

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Dr. Sikhulile Moyo was analyzing COVID-19 samples in his lab in Botswana last week when he noticed they looked startlingly different from others. Within days, the world was ablaze with the news that the coronavirus had a new variant of concern, which appears to be driving a dramatic surge in South Africa, providing a glimpse of where […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Russia and China are attacking US satellites with lasers and jammers ‘every day’ says top general

United States’ satellites are constantly under attack, and China may become the dominant space power by the end of the decade, according to a Space Force general.“The threats are really growing and expanding every single day. And it’s really an evolution of activity that’s been happening for a long time,” General David Thompson, the Space Force’s first vice chief of space operations, told the Washington Post.“We’re really at a point now where there’s a whole host of ways that our space systems can be threatened.”The United States must deal with “reversible attacks” on satellites – those which do not...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
CNBC

This 33-year-old moved to South Africa from New York after falling in love—now she lives on $88 a day

Tanisha Colon-Bibb always planned on spending her life in New York — until love brought her halfway across the globe. The 33-year-old entrepreneur grew up in Harlem as the youngest of four children. After graduating from Spelman College in 2010, she launched her first business, Rebelle Agency, helping clients in entertainment, non-profit and other fields coordinate their marketing and advertising strategies.
RELATIONSHIPS
investing.com

Traders say ATOM could eventually do an AVAX-like surge to $100

Traders say ATOM could eventually do an AVAX-like surge to $100. Digital dollar needs broad consensus among authorities, says US Treasury Secretary By Cointelegraph - Dec 04, 2021. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has given her opinions on the potential of a digital dollar but is hesitant to come to...
MARKETS
International Business Times

Expert Says Omicron Variant May Be A 'Blessing': 'Get Out Of Pandemic Card'

A leading epidemiologist Thursday said the Omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa last month, could be the key to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with an Australian morning show, Sunrise, Prof. Tony Blakely said the new variant could “displace” the highly infectious Delta variant. He noted that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta but is a less severe strain of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Crocodile ‘saw lunch’ and attacked British backpacker, 18, who dipped leg in river

A British teenager was almost killed by a crocodile when her friend came to her rescue by “furiously” punching the reptile underwater.Amelie Osborn-Smith, 18, was rafting in the Zambezi River below the Victoria Falls in Zambia during her gap-year adventures.The crocodile chomped on her leg with its powerful jaws, after she dipped it into the water over the side of the canoe, and yanked her into a death roll in an attempt to drown her.Her male friend jumped into the water and repeatedly hit the animal to make it release her.A source told The Sun: "As soon as it happened...
PUBLIC SAFETY
investing.com

5 year study looks at if token rewards can improve HIV patient outcomes in Africa

A groundbreaking five-year study into whether crypto token incentives can improve health outcomes for patients with HIV/AIDS will be launched in Kenya by the end of the year. On Nov 1, the blockchain-powered healthcare ecosystem Immunify.Life and the Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) announced they had secured the approval needed from an ethics committee and the national commission to launch the study.
SCIENCE
CBS Miami

FIU’s Dr. Aileen Marty On Omicron Variant: ‘It Looks Like It’s Going To Be Very Significantly Virulent And Very Transmissible’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida International University’s infectious disease specialist, Dr. Aileen Marty sat down Wednesday evening with CBS4’s Lauren Pastrana and Eliott Rodriguez to discuss the new coronavirus variant Omicron, which is causing worldwide concern. Rodriguez: “What makes the Omicron variant different?” Dr. Marty: “So, let’s start out with where did it come from. The ancestor of this particular virus was detected actually in May. It just didn’t have as many of the changes as it currently does.” “That was called the C. 1.2. and that particular one acquired a series of other mutations. So, there’s over 50 mutations in the virus,...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

'We will remember what Moderna did': Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology with poorer countries and building factories played a role in the emergence of the Omicron variant

Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology has played a role in the emergence of variants such as the Omicron variant. Detected by researchers in South Africa last week, the variant has 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells.
HEALTH
investing.com

U.S. dollar net longs jump to highest since mid-June 2019 - CFTC, Reuters data

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Speculators' net long positioning on the U.S. dollar in the latest week soared to its highest level since mid-June 2019, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net long dollar position was $23.99 billion...
BUSINESS
World Economic Forum

Education: how can we improve access for children in Western and Central Africa?

High rates of learning poverty in Western and Central Africa suggest that too many children are either not attending school or are not learning enough in school. The World Bank's strategy for this region seeks to widen opportunities, improve teaching and learning and build job-relevant skills. Below is an exploration...
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

How the United Nations' new 'open science framework' could speed up the pace of discovery

Science, at its heart, is a collaborative effort. The eureka moments are headline-grabbing and enormously important, but they don’t come out of the blue. They emerge from years or even decades of testing, rejecting and refining ideas, painstakingly building a body of knowledge. Progress would be extremely slow if we all had to start at the beginning, or unknowingly tread paths others have already been down. This is the nub of the argument for open science. The first step is open access to the research literature without fees or paywalls. My goal is for all Australian research to be open access,...
SCIENCE
investing.com

Norwegian Block Exchange to become first Nordic crypto platform to list on Euronext

On Friday, Norwegian Block Exchange (NBX) announced it would become the first cryptocurrency platform among the Nordic countries (Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland) to list its shares on the pan-European Euronext stock exchange. NBX was created in 2018 by Bjørn Kjos, who also founded Norwegian Air Shuttle and Bank Norwegian.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy