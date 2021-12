The Bitcoin Cash price prediction shows BCH plunging below the support of $480 as the coin ready for more downtrends. BCH/USD is currently following a downtrend as the bears dominate the entire crypto market. At the time of writing, BCH/USD is hovering around the lower boundary of the channel after crossing below this channel during the European session today as the trend has a bearish inclination touching the support at $475. However, the technical indicator has remained bearish as the Relative Strength Index (14) aims to cross into the oversold region.

CURRENCIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO