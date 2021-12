A major reason for the Bitcoin plunge can be attributed to the prevailing regulatory opposition. Bitcoin has suffered downtrends in the last 24 hours, with the price dropping down to $43,000. The price eventually recovered to $47,133, consequently causing a dip of more than 16%. Since May 15, Bitcoin has not seen such a significant one-day plunge, when the coin price fell to around $33,000. According to the analytics firm at Coinglass, the breakdown set off $2.41 Billion in liquidations around the world.

CURRENCIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO