ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Jack Dorsey's departure leaves Twitter's culture at a crossroads. What new CEO Parag Agrawal does next has big implications for diversity in tech, experts say

By Marguerite Ward
Business Insider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew CEO Parag Agrawal faces diversity challenges, including the representation of people of color. CEO consultants say Agrawal has the opportunity to make Twitter a leader in diversity and inclusion. Twitter's founder Jack Dorsey leaves behind a complicated legacy as he steps down as CEO. The tech entrepreneur created...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Trayvon Martin
Person
Celeste Headlee
US News and World Report

Twitter's Design, Engineering Heads to Step Down in Management Rejig

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Friday its engineering head Michael Montano and design chief Dantley Davis would step down from their roles by the end of this month, as part of a broader management restructuring at the social networking site. The moves come just days after co-founder Jack Dorsey...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Jack Dorsey is trying to avoid making a Bill Gates mistake

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Jack Dorsey stepped down as CEO of Twitter Monday morning, paving the way for his successor and former CTO Parag Agrawal to take over. On his way out, Dorsey emphasized the importance of his full removal from company leadership.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Twitter#Ceo#Asian#Dei#Yardstick Management
Business Insider

Square changes name to Block just 2 days after Jack Dorsey steps down from Twitter

Square, the online financial services company co-founded by Jack Dorsey, is changing its name to Block. The corporate rebrand, announced Wednesday, comes mere days after Dorsey announced he would step down as CEO of Twitter, which he co-founded 15 years ago. The name change, which will go into effect legally on December 10, comes as Square moves into areas aside from its initial card-reader business.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
news4sanantonio.com

A day after Twitter CEO resigns, company announces change to sharing policy

WASHINGTON (TND) — Twitter is making a change to company policy only one day after co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down as CEO. The social media platform will no longer allow users to share private media like photos and videos of another person without their permission--a move meant to improve privacy and security, the company says.
BUSINESS
luxurylaunches.com

Worth $122 billion, here is why Mark Zuckerberg is way beyond eccentric and is actually the weirdest billionaire of our times.

It’s only fair to define an individual by their characteristics. So, when you hear someone mention Mark Zuckerberg, what attributes do you attach? Maybe a young billionaire who has grasped more than he can clutch in a very short time. Or an awkward youth whose intelligence got the better of him and put in bang in the middle of the public crosshairs? Or even an eccentric supervillain who lives in the depths of the earth, controlling an android that parades around Midgard, spreading his gospel of doom. Whatever your interpretation of this Silicone Valley wonder-kid, you’ve surely heard a tale or two that is either weird, cringe-worthy, or simply unbelievably senile.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Twitter CTO Parag Agrawal will replace Jack Dorsey as CEO

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is stepping down as chief of the social media company. Dorsey, 45, was serving as both the CEO of Twitter and Square, his digital payments company. Parag Agrawal, the company's chief technology officer, is taking over as CEO effective immediately. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is stepping...
BUSINESS
techstartups.com

How Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates spent over $319 million to exert enormous influence on the mainstream media, promote his global agenda, and become ‘Journalism’s Gates keepers’

A little over a year ago, we wrote a piece titled, “These 6 corporations control 90% of the media outlets in America and The illusion of choice and objectivity.” Today, these six corporations along with big tech companies, now control a majority of the news we consume. They’ve become gatekeepers for what we see on the TV, the content we read online, and the video we watch on social media platforms.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Trump SPAC social media company appears to miss its first product deadline

Former President Donald Trump's new social media company appears to have missed its own November deadline to launch an invitation-only beta version of "Truth Social," its purported alternative to Twitter. The share price of Digital World Acquisition Corp. -- the SPAC company that plans to merge with Trump's social media...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy