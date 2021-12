Tesla has officially moved its headquarters from Silicon Valley to its under-construction Gigafactory in southeast Travis County.In October, CEO Elon Musk had announced plans to uproot the HQ from California during a company shareholder meeting. The company’s filing with U.S. securities regulators on Wednesday locked down the move. It’s unclear whether the 10,000 employees in Palo Alto will be required to move. An analyst told the Associated Press that while many may be given the option of staying, up to 50% could make the move with some motivated by a lower cost of living in Austin. “It’s tough for people...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO