Lost Ark | Heroes of Arkesia - Ep. 4: The Sorceress

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | 2001 Teaser. Today, Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy hits its 20-year release anniversary. To celebrate, we're sharing this teaser for the then unreleased title. The date, May 17, 2001, was the day that we announced Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy to the world. From all of us at Naughty Dog, thank you to all the fans who have celebrated and continue to play the Jak and Daxter series.

MOVIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO