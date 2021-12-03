ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Solar Ash - Launch Trailer | PS5, PS4

By Ben Janca
Gamespot
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the creators of the award-winning Hyper...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Game for December Potentially Uncovered

December is a week away, yet PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have no clue what free PS Plus games they are getting for the final month of 2021. However, it looks like we may know one of the freebies ahead of the reveal, thanks to a few astute observations, all of which point to a brand new game releasing next month is one of the month's free games. And if the speculation is accurate, PlayStation Plus subscribers may be treated to one of this year's most promising-looking indie games. That said, for now, this is just speculation, but below you can check out the "evidence" behind it.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Teased for The Game Awards

What has Geoff Keighley got in his pockets? Gameses! In addition to enough “World Premieres” to form a fellowship, it seems likely that the host will also reveal new information on The Lord of the Rings: Gollum at The Game Awards on December 9. Earlier today, in a tweet from...
VIDEO GAMES
apptrigger.com

Solar Ash preview: Colorful and fast-paced traversal

Solar Ash, a 3D platformer developed by Heart Machine and published by Annapurna Interactive, is set to release on Dec. 2, 2021, on PS4, PS5, and PC. Heart Machine is best known for its 2016 game Hyper Light Drifter. Players will control Rei, a speedy being called a Voidrunner that...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

GTA Trilogy Patch 1.02 Fixes Huge List of Bugs on PS5, PS4

A big bug-squashing update for GTA Trilogy is now live on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. It arrives following an apology from Rockstar, in which the company stated that it has "ongoing plans to address the technical issues and to improve each game going forward". And boy does this remastered...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Rockstar Apologises for the State of GTA Trilogy on PS5, PS4

Rockstar has today apologised for the launch state of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition in a post on its official website. The studio writes: "We want to provide an update regarding the unexpected technical issues that came to light as part of the launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. Firstly, we want to sincerely apologize to everyone who has encountered issues playing these games."
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

NOSTALGIC TRAIN coming to PS5, PS4 on November 25

Publisher Amata Games and developer Tatamibeya will release first-person adventure game NOSTALGIC TRAIN for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 via PlayStation Store on November 25 for $13.99, the companies announced. It will support English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese language options. NOSTALGIC TRAIN first launched...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Twelve Minutes Releases for PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch on December 7th

After releasing on August 19th for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC, Luis Antonio’s Twelve Minutes will be coming to PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch. A new trailer has been released, highlighting critical praise from various publications. Check it out below. Twelve Minutes is the story of a husband...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
gamerevolution.com

Farming Simulator 22 Mod List: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox

Farming Simulator 22 is out now, and prospective farmers are already on the hunt for mods. These downloadable mods let you tweak the game, with new additions, abilities, and items to enjoy. While Farming Simulator 22 mods don’t entirely overhaul the game, they add to the realism by letting you customize your farm even further. We’ve collated the best Farming Simulator 22 mod list on PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox, so you can enhance your game regardless of your platform.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Strategy JRPG Relayer for PS5 & PS4 Reveals Season Pass Content & More

Today Kadokawa Games announced the contents of the Season Pass of its upcoming mecha strategy JRPG Relayer. The season pass will cost 2,500 yen in Japan (approximately $22) and it’ll include a GT Labo custom chipset with data based on six characters, a set of six golden weapons, and four “NEXT” Stella Gear, which are the evolved versions of the game’s mecha. Specifically, the Astraia NEXT, the Amaterasu NEXT, the Herschel NEXT, and the Petasos NEXT.
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

Xbox exclusive Starfield gets new details, and you'll love what Todd Howard just revealed

Bethesda has today premiered a new look at Starfield, the upcoming action RPG that is set to be the first major Xbox exclusive since Microsoft acquired the studio. The developer diary (uploaded to YouTube – currently unlisted) sees Starfield game director Todd Howard, studio director Angela Browder and art director Matt Carofano discuss how the teams’ ambitions, passions and history at Bethesda have shaped the studio and how Starfield factors into all of this.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Oh God, Twelve Minutes Is Coming to PS5, PS4 Next Month

You have probably heard all about its story after the Xbox One, PC release earlier this year, and now you can experience it all for yourself: Twelve Minutes comes to PlayStation 5 and PS4 on 7th December 2021. A new trailer can be watched through here, with the game starring Daisy Ridley, James McAvoy, and Willem Dafoe. It's a top-down adventure game where you control a character by selecting objects in the environment for them to interact with, and they just so happen to be stuck in a time loop.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular PS4 Game Is Now $0.99 for a Limited Time

A popular PS4 game is now $0.99 for a limited time. The PS4 has one of the greatest libraries across all of gaming. It has incredible exclusive games like Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Uncharted 4, Persona 5, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, and The Last of Us Part II. It also has multi-platform games like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Does it all add up to outdo the Xbox 360 library? Well, that's up for debate, but there's no denying there's an endless number of great games to play on PS4, including Oxenfree, which is $0.99 until December 23.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Rumour: PS Plus December 2021 PS5, PS4 Games Leaked Early

Dealabs is at it again leaking the following month's PlayStation Plus lineup well ahead of time. The free PS5, PS4 games included in December 2021's update aren't due to be announced for another week due to awkward timing, but the site in question says we can expect the following:. Godfall...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Challenging PS5, PS4 Brawler Sifu Won't Have Difficulty Options at Launch

Sifu has always looked unforgiving in its various gameplay trailers, and now it's been confirmed that the game won't have difficulty options — at least not at launch. Speaking to MP1st, producer Pierre Tarno said that difficulty settings may be something that's added later on. "We want Sifu to challenge...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Death’s Door Shares PS4, PS5, and Switch Launch Trailer

Publisher Devolver Digital has shared the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch launch trailer for their action-adventure title, Death’s Door. This title was formerly only available on PC and Xbox platforms. If you missed it, check out our review of the game’s initial PC release. Death’s Door stars a...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Castle of Shikigami 2 Launches for PC in December 2021

Publisher Degica Games and co-developers Alfa System and Cosmo Machia have announced Castle of Shikigami 2 launches for PC in December 2021. While Castle of Shikigami 2 launches for PC on December 6th, a price point is set at $19.99. A playable demo is now available on the game’s Steam page. The previously detailed Switch version is coming sometime in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES

