Video Games

Quake - Official Horde Mode Trailer | PS5, PS4

By Ben Janca
Gamespot
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleExperience the all-new Horde Mode and add-ons for Quake, free to...

www.gamespot.com

Gamespot

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Teased for The Game Awards

What has Geoff Keighley got in his pockets? Gameses! In addition to enough “World Premieres” to form a fellowship, it seems likely that the host will also reveal new information on The Lord of the Rings: Gollum at The Game Awards on December 9. Earlier today, in a tweet from...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Surprise PlayStation 5 update adds free PS4 and PS5 download

Ubisoft is now on a roll when it comes to offering free gaming experiences on PS5 and PS4 consoles. And following on from previous releases, it’s now The Crew 2’s turn to get a major update and free trial. The good news is that the in-depth driving simulator has just...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

GTA Trilogy Patch 1.02 Fixes Huge List of Bugs on PS5, PS4

A big bug-squashing update for GTA Trilogy is now live on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. It arrives following an apology from Rockstar, in which the company stated that it has "ongoing plans to address the technical issues and to improve each game going forward". And boy does this remastered...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

DOOM Eternal Update 1.23 Issues Fixes For Campaign, Horde Mode, And More

The DOOM Eternal update 1.23 patch notes have been announced by id Software, which comes with an array of bug fixes for the game’s campaign, Horde mode, and more. PS5 owners will see this as DOOM Eternal update 1.007. Bug Fixes All Platforms. GENERAL. Fixed a community-reported bug where the...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Rockstar Apologises for the State of GTA Trilogy on PS5, PS4

Rockstar has today apologised for the launch state of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition in a post on its official website. The studio writes: "We want to provide an update regarding the unexpected technical issues that came to light as part of the launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. Firstly, we want to sincerely apologize to everyone who has encountered issues playing these games."
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular PS4 Game Is Now $0.99 for a Limited Time

A popular PS4 game is now $0.99 for a limited time. The PS4 has one of the greatest libraries across all of gaming. It has incredible exclusive games like Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Uncharted 4, Persona 5, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, and The Last of Us Part II. It also has multi-platform games like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Does it all add up to outdo the Xbox 360 library? Well, that's up for debate, but there's no denying there's an endless number of great games to play on PS4, including Oxenfree, which is $0.99 until December 23.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

NOSTALGIC TRAIN coming to PS5, PS4 on November 25

Publisher Amata Games and developer Tatamibeya will release first-person adventure game NOSTALGIC TRAIN for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 via PlayStation Store on November 25 for $13.99, the companies announced. It will support English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese language options. NOSTALGIC TRAIN first launched...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Collider

'Twelve Minutes' Reveals Switch and PS4/PS5 Release Date

Annapurna Interactive confirmed that their top-down time-loop thriller Twelve Minutes will be making its way to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch, with the announcement being released alongside a new trailer and high-res images. The award-nominated title will arrive on December 7 and arrive on the Switch in Europe on December 21.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Farming Simulator 22 Mod List: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox

Farming Simulator 22 is out now, and prospective farmers are already on the hunt for mods. These downloadable mods let you tweak the game, with new additions, abilities, and items to enjoy. While Farming Simulator 22 mods don’t entirely overhaul the game, they add to the realism by letting you customize your farm even further. We’ve collated the best Farming Simulator 22 mod list on PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox, so you can enhance your game regardless of your platform.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Rumour: PS Plus December 2021 PS5, PS4 Games Leaked Early

Dealabs is at it again leaking the following month's PlayStation Plus lineup well ahead of time. The free PS5, PS4 games included in December 2021's update aren't due to be announced for another week due to awkward timing, but the site in question says we can expect the following:. Godfall...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Twelve Minutes coming to PS5, PS4, and Switch on December 7

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Nomada will release top-down interactive thriller Twelve Minutes for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch on December 7, the companies announced. Twelve Minutes first launched for Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 19. Here is an overview of the game, via...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Psychological Thriller Martha Is Dead Spooks PS5, PS4 in February 2022

The Golden Joystick Awards has gotten in on the act of sharing game announcements alongside rewarding developers for their efforts over the past year, so as Resident Evil Village was crowned Game of the Year, a few select titles hinted at what's to come. Psychological thriller Martha Is Dead was one of them, a horror experience out of studio LKA that is launching for PlayStation 5 and PS4 on 24th February 2022. The new trailer above provides a taste of what to expect.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

When is the Myth of Empires PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch release date?

Myth of Empires is a surprise smash hit on PC (Steam). As a result, gamers are hoping that console ports are on the way. But, is there a Myth of Empires PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and OLED model release date? Here’s the latest on this multiplayer sandbox game coming to the PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Castle of Shikigami 2 Launches for PC in December 2021

Publisher Degica Games and co-developers Alfa System and Cosmo Machia have announced Castle of Shikigami 2 launches for PC in December 2021. While Castle of Shikigami 2 launches for PC on December 6th, a price point is set at $19.99. A playable demo is now available on the game’s Steam page. The previously detailed Switch version is coming sometime in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Death’s Door Shares PS4, PS5, and Switch Launch Trailer

Publisher Devolver Digital has shared the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch launch trailer for their action-adventure title, Death’s Door. This title was formerly only available on PC and Xbox platforms. If you missed it, check out our review of the game’s initial PC release. Death’s Door stars a...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.5 – When Is The New Update Coming To PS4, PS5

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.5, When Is Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.5 Coming To PS4 & PS5, Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 Release Date, Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 PS4 – CD Projekt RED is currently working on the next Cyberpunk update, and folk are understandably eager to know when it’s coming out on PS4 and PS5. What can we expect?
VIDEO GAMES

