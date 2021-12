For those with ample time off around Thanksgiving week, the weekend before, the day of, and the weekend after can all present themselves as an excellent opportunity to escape the city for some much-needed self-care or quiet family time. No matter the reason, this article from Travel Off Path for the best getaways to experience in the United States might be just the push you need to enjoy the holiday without the stress traditionally associated with Thanksgiving dinner. Keep reading for Thanksgiving weekend travel ideas.

FESTIVAL ・ 10 DAYS AGO