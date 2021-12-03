Colorado Appeals Court Says A Drug Dog That Alerts On Now-Legal Weed Can't Create Probable Cause For A Search

A woman left paralysed after she accepted a lift home from a motorist who, unknown to her, had consumed alcohol, has spoken out about the “devastating consequences” of drink-driving.Niki Smith, 48, from Aberdeenshire said that “small decision” had changed her life irreversibly.The car she was travelling in was involved in a crash, leaving her needing a wheelchair.Meanwhile, her sister, with whom she had been enjoying a night out, broke her collarbone in the incident, and later went on to be diagnosed with PTSD We accepted a lift from someone we knew, although we had no idea he'd been drinking....

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO