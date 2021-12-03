ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Appeals Court Says A Drug Dog That Alerts On Now-Legal Weed Can't Create Probable Cause For A Search

By Tim Cushing
Tech Dirt
 1 day ago

From the no-dog,-no-matter-where-it's-located,-should-have-that-power dept. "Probable cause on four legs." That's the cop nickname for drug dogs, which need to do nothing more than something only perceptible to the officer/trainer to allow officers to engage in warrantless searches. For years, drug dogs and the "odor of marijuana" have allowed both cops and...

www.techdirt.com

foxsanantonio.com

Smell of Marijuana no longer probable cause for Illinois car searches

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) —Now in Illinois the smell of marijuana does not give probable cause for officers to do a warrantless search during traffic stops. On Friday Whiteside County court Judge Daniel P. Dalton made the ruling. Local law enforcement officials say this could cause issues when officers try to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
State
Colorado State
NBCMontana

Missoula woman accused of trafficking meth, fentanyl pills

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula woman had an initial appearance Wednesday on a criminal complaint accusing her of trafficking methamphetamine after law enforcement officers seized 17 pounds of the drug, U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said. A criminal complaint filed and unsealed Wednesday alleges that Jasmine Lori Snyder, 39, possessed...
MISSOULA, MT
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thefreshtoast.com

4 States That Could Legalize Recreational Cannabis In 2022

If these states do move forward with the legalization of adult use recreational cannabis, the fight for the end of nationwide cannabis prohibition could be reaching its finale. The amount of states where people can walk into a dispensary and buy their favorite cannabis products, just like alcohol, have been...
POLITICS
marijuanamoment.net

DEA Moves To Deschedule Cocaine-Derived Drug While Marijuana Lingers In Schedule I

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is moving to deschedule a controlled substance that’s derived from cocaine after receiving a petition for the policy change. It’s the kind of action that drug policy reform advocates have hoped to see from the agency for Schedule I drugs like marijuana and psilocybin. But for now, DEA is proposing to remove the cocaine derivative from Schedule II and fully remove criminal and civil penalties associated with the compound.
U.S. POLITICS

