Prep roundup (12/2): Hein scores 30 to lift Immanuel Lutheran in boys basketball

Daniel Hein lit up the scoreboard with a career-high 30 points to lift the Immanuel Lutheran boys basketball team past Alma Center Lincoln 73-35 on Thursday in Alma Center.

Hein made 14 baskets and a pair of free throws in a dominant night for the Lancers. Vance Havemeier added 20 points in a strong display of his own, and Andrew Lau chipped in with 17. It added up to a win in their conference opener.

Jace Paul scored 17 to lead the Hornets.

Stanley-Boyd 68, McDonell 53: Lucas Smith and Carsen Hause formed a tandem that couldn’t be stopped as the Orioles won their Western Cloverbelt opener. Smith scored 20 points and Hause added 19 to power Stanley-Boyd. They overcame 16 points from McDonell’s Joe Janus and 14 more from Eddie Mittermeyer.

Regis 63, Cadott 29: The Ramblers won their Western Cloverbelt opener behind 16 points from Kendon Krogman and 14 from Jaren Payne. Josh Brickner added 13 points for Regis, which was up by 25 at halftime.

Fall Creek 79, Osseo-Fairchild 40: The Crickets cruised in their first conference game. Bo Vollrath put up 26 points, which led all scorers. Jeff Ritger and Soren Johnson added 12 and 11 points, respectively. Ethan Wathke scored 13 for the Thunder.

Bloomer 81, Colfax 35: The Blackhawks started strong to pull away from the Vikings early. Bloomer shot 51% from the field. Connor Crane scored 20 points, and Evan Rogge added 17. Jack Scharlau scored 13 for Colfax.

Mondovi 66, Gilmanton 58: Jarod Falkner led all scorers with 21 points to boost the Buffaloes to victory. Max Marten added 12 and Mondovi had four players finish in double figures. Carson Rieck and Hunter Guenther scored 19 and 17 points, respectively, for the Panthers.

Augusta 74, Boyceville 51: A pair of career bests for Drew Jacobs and Hunter Kirchoff carried the Beavers past the Bulldogs. Jacobs set a new top personal mark with 21 points, while Kirchoff did the same with 15. Dalton Robinson added 13 points for Augusta, while Nick Olson scored 19 for Boyceville.

Blair-Taylor 84, Greenwood 34: Jaren Swanson scored 16 points to lead a group of four Wildcats in double figures. Cain Fremstad added 15 points, and Ethan Kniseley and Evan Nehring had 11 each.

Girls basketball

Altoona 64, St. Croix Central 35: Josie Rondestvedt topped the scoring charts with 15 points for Altoona, and Alyssa Wirth added 13 to the cause. Ava Gunderson was close behind with 11 as the Rails stayed unbeaten.

Elk Mound 54, Elmwood/Plum City 30: Tori Blaskowski’s game-best 17 points got the Mounders off to a winning start in Dunn-St. Croix action. Stella Rhude scored 12 points for Elk Mound. Maggie Glaus had nine to lead the Wolves.

Durand 73, Spring Valley 19: Joslin Carothers and Bently Bauer each scored 11 points to help the Panthers defeat the Cardinals. Nine different players scored for Durand, and the Panthers made nine 3-pointers.

Boys swim and dive

Eau Claire Alliance 118, River Falls 65: Gabe Secker and Jacob Rossi both won a pair of individual events as the Alliance defeated the Wildcats in a Big Rivers dual.

Girls hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 11, Medford 0: The defending state champions got two goals from Joey Schemenauer and three assists from Brianna Buonincontro to cruise past Medford. Freshman Tessa Leisses had a goal and three assists, and Rhy Fuerstenber scored one and assisted two.

Boys hockey

Eau Claire North 10, Menomonie 0: Sam Feck scored a hat trick in the first period to highlight a Big Rivers victory for the Huskies. Carter Plante and Nick Thompson added two goals apiece for North.

Hudson 6, Eau Claire Memorial 2: The Raiders led 3-2 after two periods, but pulled away in the third thanks a couple of goals from Carter Mears. Brady Moore and Peyton Platter did the scoring for Memorial.

Chippewa Falls 5, Rice Lake 4: The Cardinals held off the Warrirors in a hard-fought Big Rivers matchup.

Wrestling

Eau Claire North 45, Rice Lake 28: Carson Duerkop and Cameron Olson won bouts for the Huskies, who took the dual thanks to a large number of forfeits from the Warriors. Brody Lammers, Aidan Drost, Easton Stone and Nathanael Windorski all had wins for Rice Lake.

New Richmond 57, Eau Claire Memorial 15: Ian Johnson won by pin and Logan Govek won by decision for the Old Abes’ sole victories in a Big Rivers dual.

Durand 54, Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek 24: The Panthers won in straightforward fashion, with each of their victories coming by pin.

Cadott 43, G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro 30: The Hornets won eight bouts to capture the dual victory. Kaleb Lodahl, Kaleb Sonnentag, Tristan Drier, Cole Pfeiffer, Dawson Webster and Gavin Tegels all had pins for Cadott.

Independence/Gilmanton 42, Mondovi 30: Gabe Pietrek and Max Marsolek both won by pin to help the Indees edge the Buffaloes.