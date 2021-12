Rare has detailed the contents of Sea of Thieves Season Five ahead of its release in the pirate sandbox later this week. The main major new feature is the ability to create Custom Quests. You do this by burying treasure, which you’ll be able to do as part of the update. Doing so creates a custom map that shows the location of your treasure, which you can now set as Custom Quests on boards found on every Seapost and Outpost. If someone takes up your quest and finds your treasure, you’ll get the reputation and renown rewards next time you log in.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO