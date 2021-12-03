ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

No injuries when pilot makes emergency landing on the side of a busy SE Texas highway

By KFDM/FOX 4
fox4beaumont.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JACINTO COUNTY — ABC 13 - There were no injuries when a Beechcraft fixed wing aircraft with three people on board landed on U.S. 59, clipping just an SUV's roof in the process, according to Texas Department of Public Safety. The landing happened about four miles north of...

fox4beaumont.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

Woman killed in accident along Highway 90 on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was killed Friday morning after she crashed her truck along Highway 90 on the West Side, according to San Antonio police. Officers said the accident happened around 6:10 a.m. in the 6100 block of Highway 90 near Leon Creek. A 40-year-old woman was driving on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

UPDATE-PLANE CRASHES ON US 59 AFTER HITTING SUV

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is responded to a plane crash on U.S. Highway 59, approximately four miles north of Cleveland today, December 2, 2021. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 2:15 p.m., a Beechcraft fixed-wing aircraft was traveling from Jennings, Louisiana to a hunting lease in Junction, Texas when the aircraft reportedly suffered a power failure at approximately 6000 feet. The pilot decided to try to land at Cleveland Airport, however, once below the clouds saw he would not make it and decided to try for the highway. AS he approached traffic on the road his nose gear hit the roof of a Toyota SUV driven by Towhid Aziz Chowdhury of Katy. Very minimal damage was done to the roof of his SUV just above the windshield area. Chowdhury said as he was driving he felt something was not right as his vehicle appeared to be holding back on power. That’s when he saw the plane on top of him. The plane then went under power lines crossing the highway knocking down a one-way sign. He hit the roadway where his nose wheel broke off and ended up in the ditch. The pilot, identified as 37-year-old Kendall John Krielow of Thibodeaux, Louisiana, and two passengers were not injured. Traffic was down to one lane southbound on 59 for several hours. East Texas Towing recovered the plane and with an escort transported it on the wrecker to their storage lot in Shepherd, Texas. DPS was assisted with traffic control by the Bear Creek and Shepherd Fire Departments, San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office, TXDOT, and San Jacinto Precinct 2 Constable Ray Atchley.
CLEVELAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Jacinto County, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
State
Louisiana State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
City
Cleveland, TX
County
San Jacinto County, TX
San Jacinto County, TX
Accidents
City
Junction, TX
Anchorage Daily News

Nobody hurt when Yute plane burns after emergency landing in Bethel

As smoke filled the cockpit, the pilot of a Yute Commuter Service plane turned back after taking off Saturday evening in Bethel and made an emergency landing, authorities say. The Cessna 207 took off just before 6 p.m. and landed again within minutes, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.
aerotechnews.com

Air Force pilot killed at Laughlin AFB, Texas

A U.S. Air Force pilot was killed, and two others injured, during a “mishap” at Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas. The pilot has been identified as 2nd Lt. Anthony D. Wentz, 23, who was a student pilot with the 47th Student Squadron. He was from Falcon, Colo. “A loss...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Tacoma News Tribune

Small plane makes emergency landing at Pierce County Airport. Watch the video

A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing Monday at the Pierce County Airport in Puyallup. Video shows the pilot carefully touching down on the runway. Deputies from Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said the plane’s pilot radioed that his landing gear was stuck, and he needed to land at Thun Field. The sheriff’s department shared video of the landing Wednesday on its Twitter account.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sullenberger
cbs7.com

Plane crashes in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA)- A small experimental biplane crashed in Midland earlier today. The crash occurred near North County Road 1150. According to the City of Midland, two passengers were taken to Midland Memorial with unknown injuries.
MIDLAND, TX
fox26houston.com

Small plane makes emergency landing on Highway 59 near Shepherd

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are on the scene after a small plane made an emergency landing in San Jacinto County on Thursday afternoon. The San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office said the landing occurred around 2:15 p.m. near Highway 59 south in Shepherd, near the Liberty County line. Officials...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Pilot#Emergency Landing#Accident#Abc#Beechcraft#Suv
KATC News

None injured in East Texas crash-landing of a small plane

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — The pilot of a small plane managed to avert a serious crash Thursday when he landed next to a busy southeast Texas highway, authorities said. The plane with three people aboard was on a flight from Jennings, Louisiana, to Junction, Texas, when it lost power, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
TEXAS STATE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Barn explosion kills 2 owners, neighbor in northeast Texas

Investigators are seeking the cause of an explosion and fire that tore through a northeast Texas barn, killing three people. The blast happened Tuesday night in Simms, Texas, about 27 miles (44 kilometers) west of Texarkana. Killed in the explosion were the barn's owners, Steven Granbery, 60, and Cynthia Granbery, 55, and neighbor William Barnes, 65.
ACCIDENTS
Miami Herald

3 killed, none of them students, in school band bus crash

A pickup truck heading the wrong way on a West Texas highway slammed into a bus carrying members of a high school band, killing three people, officials said Friday. Two students from the bus were critically injured in the late Friday afternoon crash on Interstate 20 in Big Spring, about 250 miles west of Fort Worth, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH ON SH 105 CLOSES HIGHWAY FOR 5-HOURS-// FOURTH FATAL IN JUST OVER 6 HOURS

At 6:38 am Thursday 911 calls began to come in in reference to a near head-on crash on SH 105 East at Lawrence Creek near Duck Creek Road. NMCFD responded to the scene and found a male in his 50’s to have been ejected from his Ford F-150 pickup. The driver did have his seatbelt on. DPS Troopers investigating say the deceased driver was eastbound on SH 105 when for unknown reasons crossed the center line and was almost to the westbound shoulder when he was struck by a Volt Power Company bucket truck. The impact sheared the side of the F-150 off. The bucket truck lost control and went into the tree line. At 11 am traffic was still at a stop however the road should open shortly. Crews were working to remove the several hundred gallons of diesel fuel on the roadway/ Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn responded to the scene for the inquest. He ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Sun-Journal

Pilot unhurt when landing gear folds at Auburn airport

AUBURN — The pilot of a two-seater airplane escaped injury when part of the landing gear collapsed on touchdown at the Auburn-Lewiston Municipal Airport on Saturday afternoon. His name was not released. Interim airport Manager Betty Ann Sheats said the landing gear on one side of the single-engine Sonex Sport...
AUBURN, ME
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

DOUBLE FATAL CRASH HAPPENS WHEN VEHICLE RUNS INTO STOPPED TRAFFIC ON FIRST FATAL CRASH

Just before midnight, Conroe Police were sent to a wrong-way driver fatal crash on I-45 just south of FM 1097. They spent most of the night working the crash. The road was close to being reopened when at 5:13 am a Ford SUV traveling southbound at close to 80 miles per hour struck the rear of an 18-wheeler stopped with his flashers on in the backup of the first crash just north of FM 1097. The SUV then struck another 18-wheeler. Two victims were pinned in the wreckage and a third female victim was ejected under the 18-wheeler. North Montgomery County Fire Department cut the male driver out. He was transported to CHI Conroe in critical condition. His female passenger was deceased as was the female ejected. Willis Police were assisted by DPS in working the crash. NMCFD spent over an hour freeing the female victims from the twisted metal. Inside the vehicle, they also found a deceased black lab. Montgomery County Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for the inquest and ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victims to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit responded to the scene to assist in filing possible charges on the driver. None of the three had identification.
CONROE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy