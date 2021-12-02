WYMS (88Nine Radio Milwaukee) Christens New Café 'Deadwax'

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Capitol Nashville's Keith Urban is making his return to the road in 2022 for his "The Speed of Now World Tour," marking his first international tour in four years. The 50-show North American tour dates have been added to his previously announced shows in Australia, Germany, Netherlands and the UK. Warner Music Nashville/WEA's Ingrid Andress will join on the North American leg of the tour as the support act. The tour will kick off in Tampa, FL on Friday, June 17th, and hit cities including Nashville, Los Angeles and Chicago before wrapping up in St. Paul, MN on November 5th. Additionally, Urban has announced three more shows over Memorial Day Weekend for "Keith Urban Live - Las Vegas," at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, May 27th, 28th and 29th. Tickets for both the Las Vegas shows and Urban's world tour will be available for purchase on Friday, December 10th at 10a (PT).

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO