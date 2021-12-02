ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WYMS (88Nine Radio Milwaukee) Christens New Café 'Deadwax'

Cover picture for the articleRADIO MILWAUKEE Triple A WYMS (88NINE RADIO MILWAUKEE)/MILWAUKEE's new café now has a name, "DEADWAX." The "sound café" will open in 2022 as part of the $770,000 renovation and expansion of the station's facility at 220 E. Pittsburgh Avenue in MILWAUKEE and will serve a menu developed by restauranteur CHAD MEIER...

88Nine Radio Milwaukee Reveals Name and Menu for New Café

In October, 88Nine Radio Milwaukee announced a new food-and-beverage concept to share its studio home in Walker’s Point (220 E. Pittsburgh Ave.) – the space once occupied by Stone Creek Coffee. At a community reception held today, the station revealed more about the concept, including its name and some details about its menu.
In case you blinked last week, here are all the new and wonderful things they’re building in Milwaukee (Nov. 14-20)

Depending on which news sources you follow, Milwaukee is going through either a “renaissance” or a “reinvention.” Or maybe it’s a “reboot” or a “reimagining,” like that crappy Tim Burton version of Planet Of The Apes. However you want to define it, it’s safe to say that Milwaukee is currently building a lot of new and wonderful things.
