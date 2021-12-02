Profile: Wesley Foundation

FEEDING THE COMMUNITY – Members of the Sharon community have made it an annual tradition for Thanksgiving spending their time cooking and preparing hundreds of meals for distribution. Volunteers worked Wednesday getting plates together that included turkey and dressing, vegetables and dessert for a drive-through Thanksgiving dinner pick-up that evening at the Sharon Senior Center. Helping with this year’s event included Sharon Mayor Ali Stalter, Wendy Gray, Gary Eddings, John Andrews, Malia Dial, Chris Dial, Randy Stalter, Penny Sullivan Branson, Terry McDade, William Witherington, Larry Stone, Todd Johnson and Justin Harris.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO