Profile: Wesley Foundation

By Abby Hooven
Longview News-Journal
 2 days ago

When passing by, students may wonder what the building is at the corner of...

www.news-journal.com

Dresden Enterprise

Sharon Feeds the Community

FEEDING THE COMMUNITY – Members of the Sharon community have made it an annual tradition for Thanksgiving spending their time cooking and preparing hundreds of meals for distribution. Volunteers worked Wednesday getting plates together that included turkey and dressing, vegetables and dessert for a drive-through Thanksgiving dinner pick-up that evening at the Sharon Senior Center. Helping with this year’s event included Sharon Mayor Ali Stalter, Wendy Gray, Gary Eddings, John Andrews, Malia Dial, Chris Dial, Randy Stalter, Penny Sullivan Branson, Terry McDade, William Witherington, Larry Stone, Todd Johnson and Justin Harris.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
Longview News-Journal

Retired Tyler pastor becomes interim leader at Longview's Mobberly Baptist Church

Interim Senior Pastor David Dykes says he views his role at Mobberly Baptist Church as a shepherd to the congregation. Dykes arrived at Mobberly in November as the Longview church was without a senior pastor for more than a year-and-a-half. Former Senior Pastor Glynn Stone died March 19, 2020, in a one-vehicle car wreck in Longview.
LONGVIEW, TX
Lima News

Lynell and Lee Cook

ELIDA — Mr. and Mrs. Lee Cook are celebrating 60 years of marriage with a family dinner this winter. Cook and the former Lynell Strickland were married Dec. 16, 1961, at the First Church of God in Lima by the Rev. Alfred Brown. They are the parents of two children,...
LIMA, OH
ktvo.com

Demolition of former Wesley United Methodist Church begins

Ottumwa, IA — Demolition of the former Wesley United Methodist Church is now underway. The abandoned church located on East Second Street was purchased by the Ottumwa Community School District in August. The district purchased the church with plans to turn the space into a high school parking lot and...
OTTUMWA, IA
Longview News-Journal

Corvallis Nativity Festival is open through Tuesday

The annual Corvallis Nativity Festival is underway. The 28th rendition of the community event began Friday, Dec. 3 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 4141 NW Harrison Blvd. in Corvallis and runs through Tuesday. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., except for Tuesday, when it...
CORVALLIS, OR
Longview News-Journal

Flagstaff Religion News for Dec. 4

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
RELIGION
Longview News-Journal

PHOTOS: Longview Ambucs Christmas Parade lights up downtown

After taking a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Longview Ambucs Christmas Parade returned Thursday evening to downtown. More than 100 entries took part in the parade, which had a theme of “Light Up Longview.”. Other scheduled Christmas parades across East Texas are:. Lindale Rotary Christmas Parade, 5:30...
LONGVIEW, TX
Longview News-Journal

Marshall ISD marks grand opening of ag barn, updated auditorium

MARSHALL — Marshall ISD officials, students, community members and the Greater Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the new high school ag barn and updated auditorium Thursday with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting event. “We are very, very blessed and excited to have this new agri-science complex,” Marshall ISD Superintendent...
MARSHALL, TX
Longview News-Journal

Kilgore food pantry lends helping hand during holiday season

KILGORE — Thanksgiving and Christmas often are thought of as times of plenty, joy and celebration, as families gather around dinner tables to share turkey, ham, stuffing and other favorites. But not all holiday tables are brimming with feasts and treats, as many families in East Texas struggle to fill...
KILGORE, TX
Longview News-Journal

Loblolly Model Train Exhibit

The Loblolly Model Train exhibit at the Gregg County Historical Museum on Saturday December 4, 2021. Michael Cavazos is a multimedia journalist specializing in photography. A Kilgore native, he studied photography at Kilgore College and Stephen F. Austin State University. Michael enjoys visually documenting life in East Texas.
GREGG COUNTY, TX

