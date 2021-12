As we get to the end of the year, It may be pertinent to remind everyone to get their 12,022 calendars before they sell out. No, that’s not a typo you just read, but is instead a much better metric of looking at our history that is long overdue for adoption: the Holocene Era calendar. In the age of inclusivity and global awareness, it behooves us as a society to organize our history in a way that reflects that. If humans are hundreds of thousands of years old, why do we choose to define all of history as happening as before Christ or anno Domini (in the year of the Lord)?

RELIGION ・ 3 DAYS AGO