Can you provide a brief summary of your aquaculture career?. I have been involved in aquaculture since 1996, when I joined Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute as a research scientist. At that time, the focus was on breeding for conservation of endangered and threatened species of Lake Victoria and less on farming for food or markets. Among our successes was the breakthrough in breeding the African carp (Labeo victorianus) which I undertook as part of my Master’s degree programme at the Swedish Center for Biodiversity. I served as a national chair of the Aquaculture Development Working Group, whose role was to institute a science-based aquaculture development drive in Kenya.

