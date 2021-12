The GTA Trilogy Update 1.03 has arrived, fixing over 100 bugs with the remastered versions of GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas on all platforms. It's safe to say that the launch of the GTA Trilogy has been less than ideal; Rockstar Games pulled it from storefronts shortly after release due to the inclusion of cut content and developer notes. The remastered trilogy was brought back to stores a few days later and Rockstar apologized for the state of the game on launch, but there were still a number of issues that needed to be fixed. Now, a new update has been released that tackles over a hundred issues discovered across the three remastered games.

