ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Ascent Patch 5 and 'Cybersec Pack' DLC is Here

By Robert N. Adams
techraptor.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFree new content and bugfixes have arrived today with The Ascent Patch 5 alongside the debut of the game's first DLC -- the CyberSec Pack is here. The Ascent has proven to be a smashing success for Neon Giant and Curve Games, racking up $5 million in sales in its launch...

techraptor.net

Comments / 0

Related
egmnow.com

The Crew 2, Hunt: Showdown, and NBA 2K22 are free to play on Xbox

Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One owners can try out three games for free this weekend through Microsoft’s Free Play Days program. From now until November 21st, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can download and play multiplayer bounty hunting game Hunt: Showdown, Ubisoft’s racer The Crew 2, and both the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One versions of NBA 2K22. Visit the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store, enter the Gold member area, and scroll down to the Free Play Days collection to begin installing these games on console.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Is Adding Some of the Best RPGs Ever Made

Some upcoming Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games have leaked, and if the leak is accurate, subscribers on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S are about to get some of the best RPGs ever made. More specifically, and in fewer words, it looks Mass Effect Legendary Edition is coming to the subscription service, and coming soon. It remains to be seen, but it will likely be added via EA Play, which means it will be exclusive to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, who pay an extra $5 a month for additives like EA Play, Xbox Live Gold, and tons of free anime.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Bethesda reveals more details about new Starfield RPG game described as “Skyrim in space”

Bethesda has this week released more details about Starfield the highly anticipated action role-playing game currently being developed by Bethesda Game Studios and published by Bethesda Softworks for release in November 2022. Starfield will be available on the PC and Xbox platforms and is set in an area that extends outward from the Solar System for approximately 50 light years called The Settled Systems. This week Bethesda has released a new featurette revealing more details about what is going into creating the game and what you can expect from the storylines, characters and settings of the new space RPG. Starfield has been described by director Todd Howard as “Skyrim in space”.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Super Robot Wars 30 Receives First DLC Pack Adding Sakura Wars Characters and More

Bandai Namco announced that the additional DLC for Super Robot Wars 30 is available now on PC-via Steam. The DLC is the first available and includes nine additional playable units, 13 additional Area Missions, and 17 additional Onboard Missions. Everything included is:. Hi-Nu Gundam – Mobile Suit Gundam Char’s Counterattack...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ascent#Jeans#Arsenal#Dlc#Neon Giant#Curve Games
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Exclusive Now Available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X

A PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, or, more specifically, a former PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. PlayStation is known for its incredible exclusive games. On PS4, it released some of the generation's best games in the form of Bloodborne, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, The Last of Us Part II, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Marvel's Spider-Man. On PS5, this has continued with Demon's Souls Remake, Returnal, Deathloop, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. That said, not every PlayStation exclusive hits the mark. In fact, many of timed exclusives it has signed recently haven't hit the mark, including Oddworld: Soulstorm, which is now available on Xbox consoles. This week, an "Enhanced Edition" was released with new content and improvements, and in the process, the game has shed its PlayStation console exclusivity.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Stellaris Aquatics Species Pack and 3.2 Update is Here

The Stellaris Aquatics Species Pack is here, adding an interesting new way to play Paradox Interactive's 4X game. Furthermore, the Stellaris 3.2 Update "Herbert" Patch has also arrived. Stellaris is a Paradox Interactive game, so that means it's all about getting your hands on that sweet add-on content. We've seen...
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

The first patch of GTA Trilogy has really arrived, here are all the improvements

The launch of GTA Trilogy – The Definitive Edition it was decidedly turbulent and even in the following days the Rockstar Games title certainly did not rack up successes. The remastered trilogy of the old chapters was indeed targeted by the fatal wrath of the fans, who have complained about several not indifferent problems, probably children of a approach to the title too negligent by the software house.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cyberpunk 2077
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Halloween
makeuseof.com

What Is DLC in Video Games?

DLC. It's become as much a part of gaming as video games themselves. But what exactly is DLC? How do you differentiate between various types of DLC?. Let's take a look at what DLC is in modern video games. DLC in Video Games, Explained. The term DLC stands for "downloadable...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Skyrim Anniversary Edition’ patch incoming according to Bethesda

An update for Skyrim Anniversary Edition is coming soon according to Bethesda. On their Discord, a member of the Bethesda team said: “We are aware of the 0kb error some PS4 players are experiencing as well as the ‘black screen’ issue.” They continued: “The team has been working on a fix for these (it’s taking a little longer than we’d like) and hopes to have them resolved as soon as we can.”
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to unlock all new weapons in the Dead Cells Everyone is Here DLC

Dead Cells Update 26, titled Everyone is Here, brought in weapons and skins from six other indie titles that players can use on their runs. The new weapons are the Pure Nail from Hollow Knight, the Bone from Skul, the Hard Light Sword/Hard Light Gun from Hyper Light Drifter, the Face Flask from Blasphemous, the Pollo Power from Guacamelee, and the Machete and Pistol from Curse of the Dead Gods.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA Online Leaker Teases Big DLC Coming Very Soon

A substantial GTA Online update is coming very soon, according to a prominent Rockstar Games insider and leaker. It's December 2, yet there's been no word of GTA Online's usual big December update. That said, this should change in the coming days if a new report from Tez2 is accurate. Taking to Twitter, and quote-tweeting a tweet about a new GTA Online event ending on Tuesday, December 14, Tez2 teased Grand Theft Auto fans that they "better allocate some time off for the DLC release on December 14." Unfortunately, this is the extent of the tease.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

First Class Trouble’s Wedding Pack DLC adds a suit and wedding dress

Versus Evil and Invisible Walls have added some new wedding-themed cosmetics to their social deduction game First Class Trouble through the Wedding Pack DLC. The DLC is inspired by two players who met while playing the game and are now married in the real world. Players who purchase the pack will receive the Black Suit (Jacket, Pants, and Shoes), White Dress, and Golden Ring. Both the suit and dress can be worn by either masculine or feminine characters, according to publisher Versus Evil.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Shin Megami Tensei V Is Getting Its First Update, Here Are The Patch Notes

New Switch-exclusive Shin Megami Tensei V will soon be treated to its first post-launch update, Atlus has announced. A date for the update hasn't yet been revealed, but the company has shared the patch notes ahead of time (Japanese). You can check them out for yourself below, with thanks to Final Weapon for the translation:
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous gets free DLC packs

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is a massive game that will easily take more than 100 hours in each playthrough and more importantly, the content is not filled to the brim by shallow quests. In our review, we called the game wide as the ocean and just as deep , noting that the massive scale and depth of the content put many AAA games to shame.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to get the dwarven horse in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

If you want to get around a bit more quickly in Skyrim, a horse is the only mount available. While the base game only featured normal horses as mounts, the Dawngaurd DLC included a skeletal horse named Arvak. For those looking for an even cooler horse, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition has the mechanical dwarven horse. Here’s how to get the unique mount tied to a quest that is just as fascinating.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy